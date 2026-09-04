Donald Trump Proposes European Allies Reimburse US Aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that European allies reimburse the United States for financial expenditures incurred by the Joe Biden administration in support of Kyiv. The proposal, shared via Trump's Truth Social platform, has prompted analysis regarding the viability of such demands.

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

Vladimir Shveitser, chief researcher at the RAS Institute of Europe, characterizes these requirements as a propaganda tool tailored for the U.S. election campaign. According to Shveitser, the rhetoric is designed to signal to the American electorate that Trump is firmly protecting national interests.

The proposal comes as European leaders manage a complex security environment, balancing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with escalating tensions surrounding Iran. Shveitser notes that the European Union currently lacks monolithic unity, with member states holding diverging positions on critical issues.

"They will certainly not return any funds to America. For them, that would be an absolute collapse. They may support Trump verbally, agree with him, or discuss the matter, but they will not provide money," Shveitser stated.

Economic constraints further limit the possibility of the EU paying multi-billion dollar debts to Washington. Experts indicate that diverting such resources could lead to a deficit in Europe's own defense capabilities. While public discourse remains volatile, Shveitser argues that the underlying interests of both parties are relatively stable, labeling the demand as a "bluff."

Analytical circles suggest these financial demands challenge the stability of the existing security system. Objections center on the fact that Brussels is unlikely to jeopardize its own economic stability to fulfill requirements tied to U.S. electoral politics.