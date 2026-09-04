Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner May Visit Moscow and Kyiv on September 5–6

Steve Witkoff, the U. S. president's special envoy, and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American leader, are expected to visit Moscow in the coming days before traveling to Kyiv, according to a source cited by TASS. The visits could take place on September 5-6. Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Kushner and Witkoff at the Kremlin

"They expect to arrive in Moscow and then travel to Kyiv on September 5-6,” the source told the state news agency.

Kremlin Declines to Announce Dates of Witkoff and Kushner Visit

The Kremlin will provide information when the visit by Witkoff and Kushner takes place, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"I would not announce anything in advance. But when these contacts take place, we will inform you,” Peskov said.

On the evening of September 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that representatives of the U. S. president would visit in the coming days, although he did not reveal their names. He also said that their trip would include a visit to Moscow.

Previous Reports of Planned Trips to Ukraine and Russia

In late July, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Witkoff and Kushner would visit Ukraine "in the coming days.” Later, Euronews reported that officials had discussed the possibility of timing the trip to coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, although neither side confirmed the information.

On August 21, TSN, citing sources, reported that the American representatives had not yet confirmed their trip to Kyiv.

In June, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed that Kushner and Witkoff would visit Russia "in the near future.”

At the end of August, Peskov described Trump's representatives as welcome guests in Moscow but said that no precise information was available regarding the date of their arrival.

Ukraine Settlement Efforts May Intensify

On September 1, a TASS source reported that Witkoff and Kushner were stepping up efforts related to a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Commenting on that report, Peskov said that "there are no specifics yet” regarding the matter.

The reported visits to Moscow and Kyiv could mark another stage in contacts involving representatives of the United States, Russia and Ukraine as efforts continue to find a path toward resolving the conflict.