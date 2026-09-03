World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

US court blocks Trump order restricting birthright citizenship

World

A U.S. federal court has temporarily blocked a presidential order from Donald Trump that aimed to restrict automatic birthright citizenship. This marks the second time the administration's attempts to alter passport eligibility have been halted by the judiciary.

Donald Trump
Photo: White House website
Donald Trump

Judge Deborah Bordman of the Maryland District Court issued a preliminary injunction against the August 6 order. This follows a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which rejected a previous attempt to change the rules, citing conflicts with the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The order targeted "birth tourism" and sought to limit citizenship for children of individuals working for foreign governments, those accused of fraud or utilizing commercial schemes to obtain passports, and persons categorized by authorities as "foreign enemies."

Judge Bordman stated the new order is likely unconstitutional for a specific group of individuals, noting that the Supreme Court has already recognized the children represented in a current class-action lawsuit as U.S. citizens from birth.

The court prohibited the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies from taking actions that would hinder the recognition of citizenship for children involved in the class-action suit. Agencies are still permitted to prepare implementation instructions for the order.

The Trump administration argued the lawsuit was premature because final implementation rules had not been released and claimed the current document was narrower than the previous version. Judge Bordman rejected these arguments, stating the order's text could apply to all children meeting the criteria, regardless of their birth date.

According to Reuters, the State Department drafted instructions that would require parents to provide documentation of their own citizenship or immigration status when applying for a U. S. passport for their child.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt
World
Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
World Debt at 100 Percent of GDP: Why Markets Still Refuse to Panic
Business
World Debt at 100 Percent of GDP: Why Markets Still Refuse to Panic
Popular
Putin Addresses Ukraine, Germany and Military Offensive After SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed Ukraine, peace negotiations, Germany, military developments and Russia’s foreign policy during a press conference following the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Putin Addresses Ukraine, Germany and Military Offensive After SCO Summit
Moscow and Beijing strengthen ties amid Western attempts to divide them
Moscow and Beijing strengthen ties amid Western attempts to divide them
World Debt at 100 Percent of GDP: Why Markets Still Refuse to Panic
US Talks Challenge Narrative of Russia's Economic Isolation
Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov Sweden’s Gripens, Air Defenses and Finland: A New Security Challenge for Russia Andrey Nikolaev Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko
Russia's deadliest animals are not the ones people fear most
Russia Launches Digital Ruble Nationwide: Limits, Fees and New Rules
Putin Outlines Russia’s Economic Priorities and Ukraine Policy at Eastern Economic Forum 2026
Putin Outlines Russia’s Economic Priorities and Ukraine Policy at Eastern Economic Forum 2026
Last materials
The simple switch that removes the heaviness from cod liver salads
Work pending, control slipping: Modern fears push nervous system hard
Hypoglycemia: Why Sugary Foods and Chocolate Act Differently in Crisis
Asian water monitor remains hidden in Tennessee neighborhood for weeks
US court blocks Trump order restricting birthright citizenship
Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks
Norway detains Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard
Putin and Trump May Meet at APEC in November as Key Differences Persist
Tiny fish, huge impact: Why herring and sardines are dietary game-changer
Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.