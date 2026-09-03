US court blocks Trump order restricting birthright citizenship

A U.S. federal court has temporarily blocked a presidential order from Donald Trump that aimed to restrict automatic birthright citizenship. This marks the second time the administration's attempts to alter passport eligibility have been halted by the judiciary.

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

Judge Deborah Bordman of the Maryland District Court issued a preliminary injunction against the August 6 order. This follows a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which rejected a previous attempt to change the rules, citing conflicts with the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The order targeted "birth tourism" and sought to limit citizenship for children of individuals working for foreign governments, those accused of fraud or utilizing commercial schemes to obtain passports, and persons categorized by authorities as "foreign enemies."

Judge Bordman stated the new order is likely unconstitutional for a specific group of individuals, noting that the Supreme Court has already recognized the children represented in a current class-action lawsuit as U.S. citizens from birth.

The court prohibited the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies from taking actions that would hinder the recognition of citizenship for children involved in the class-action suit. Agencies are still permitted to prepare implementation instructions for the order.

The Trump administration argued the lawsuit was premature because final implementation rules had not been released and claimed the current document was narrower than the previous version. Judge Bordman rejected these arguments, stating the order's text could apply to all children meeting the criteria, regardless of their birth date.

According to Reuters, the State Department drafted instructions that would require parents to provide documentation of their own citizenship or immigration status when applying for a U. S. passport for their child.