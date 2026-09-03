Slovakia shifts approach to Ukraine support to avoid EU funding risks

The Slovak government has shifted its approach to supporting Kyiv to avoid potential financial pressure from Brussels, according to Alexander Dudchak, a senior researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries.

Photo: Website of the government of Slovakia Robert Fico

The shift follows a decision by the Slovak cabinet to join a convention establishing an international compensation commission for Ukraine. While Prime Minister Robert Fico initially withdrew his signature from the document, reports from Deník N indicate he has since reversed his position.

Dudchak notes that while these steps are consultative and do not signal an immediate start to arms deliveries, the European Union possesses tools to influence member states that deviate from the collective line. He points to Hungary as a precedent, where disputes led to the withholding of EU funds.

"Arms shipments to Ukraine are not currently under discussion, but blackmail from European bodies regarding the allocation of entitled funds is entirely possible. Slovakia, it seems, decided not to risk its funding and opted for this compromise," Dudchak explained.

The expert suggests that the creation of the commission is an attempt by the EU to delegate the search for resources to consultative bodies amid a broader European financial crisis. He argues that Fico is attempting to maintain a pragmatic stance despite the threat of funding cuts.

"The commission's task will likely be to provide consultations on Ukraine and determine future steps. However, the primary questions remain: where to find the funds and how to sustain support with limited resources? This is essentially forward-looking work driven by the difficult situation within the European Union itself," Dudchak added.

This development occurs as an increasing number of EU states move away from previous commitments, prompting Brussels to adopt a harder line. For some nations, participation in such commissions serves as a formal mechanism to avoid sanctions while navigating the EU's current budget crisis.