Norway detains Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard

A Russian research and expedition vessel has been detained in Norway. The Professor Molchanov, owned by the Russian Federation and operated by Russia's federal meteorological service Roshydromet, was detained in Barentsburg on the Svalbard archipelago on September 2. The vessel remained in port on the morning of September 3, according to vessel-tracking data and Norwegian authorities.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sykins, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Professor Molchanov

The detention followed a ruling by Norway's Nord-Troms and Senja District Court on August 31. The court granted Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz the right to seize the vessel as part of efforts to enforce a $4.22 billion arbitration award against Russia, plus interest and costs. The award concerns the expropriation of assets belonging to Naftogaz and other companies in Crimea following Russia's 2014 annexation of the peninsula. The award had previously been recognized as enforceable in Norway.

Under the court order, the Professor Molchanov cannot leave its current location. The Governor of Svalbard, acting as the enforcement authority, ordered the vessel to remain in Barentsburg until further instructions from the governor or the court. Norwegian authorities are also responsible for assisting the crew and passengers on board in cooperation with the Russian mining company Arktikugol (Arctic Coal).

A Russian minister described the action as an example of "legal nihilism” and said the decision violates norms of international law. Russian officials have also strongly condemned the seizure, with Moscow describing it as an act of piracy and indicating that the decision will be challenged. Russian representatives argue that the vessel is a sovereign Russian asset belonging to a state organization, adding another layer to the legal dispute.

The case is particularly sensitive because of Svalbard's special legal and geopolitical status. Norway exercises sovereignty over the archipelago under the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, while Russia maintains a long-standing economic and social presence there, centered on settlements such as Barentsburg. Norwegian authorities have stressed that neither the Norwegian state nor the Governor of Svalbard is a party to the underlying dispute between Russia and Naftogaz; the seizure was carried out under a Norwegian court order.

The detention could also affect Russian supply and transport links to Barentsburg. After sanctions and other restrictions made transportation through mainland Norway more difficult, Russia established a direct maritime connection between Murmansk and Barentsburg. The Professor Molchanov has been used to transport both passengers and cargo on this route, meaning its detention could create additional logistical difficulties for the Russian settlement.

Risk manager Ilya Gusev said that incidents involving state-owned vessels in the Arctic create additional uncertainty for logistics and could raise operational risks for enterprises working on Svalbard. Lawyers for Arktikugol, which handles Russian coal operations on the archipelago, are expected to challenge the detention in the near future.

The Professor Molchanov is an ice-class vessel built in 1983 and later converted for passenger service. Since June 2025, it has operated regular cargo-and-passenger routes between Murmansk and Barentsburg. The vessel is also used for research and educational expeditions organized by the "Arctic Floating University,” a joint project of Roshydromet and Northern Arctic Federal University (NArFU) that has operated since 2012.

Naftogaz has said that the seizure forms part of a broader international effort to recover compensation awarded over assets Russia expropriated in Crimea. The company has been pursuing Russian assets in multiple jurisdictions after Moscow refused to comply with the arbitration award. Although the value of the Professor Molchanov represents only a small fraction of the outstanding claim, its seizure is significant because it demonstrates that Russian state-linked assets can become targets of enforcement proceedings outside Russia.

Roshydromet confirmed that the crew is safe. Norwegian authorities have also said they will work with local representatives to address the situation involving the people on board while the legal proceedings continue. The immediate future of the vessel will depend on further decisions by the Norwegian court and the Governor of Svalbard.