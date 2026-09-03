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Putin and Trump May Meet at APEC in November as Key Differences Persist

World

A meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States could take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, but real progress in relations between the two countries remains uncertain, according to Vladimir Bruter, an expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies. In an interview with Pravda.Ru, the political analyst assessed the prospects for dialogue between the leaders of the two powers.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that he would be able to hold another summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House chief added that he could meet his Russian counterpart immediately, but would prefer to do so when the Ukrainian conflict is nearing its end.

Bruter stressed that the U.S. leader's statements are not fundamentally new, as the Russian side has long kept proposals for direct contacts on the table, including a three-way meeting involving the Chinese president. The probability that Putin and Trump will cross paths in the second half of November is extremely high, but the substance of such talks remains uncertain. Meanwhile, experts note that the current strategy of interaction between Russia and the United States increasingly relies on comparing positions without unnecessary publicity.

"The question remains open: what exactly can they discuss? Trump wants to create the impression that the Ukrainian issue is close to being resolved, but that is not the case. He insists on recognition of his concerns and goals, as well as on a long-term settlement. However, none of these points is close to being implemented today," he explained.

According to the analyst, Washington is still trying to replace the political objectives of the special military operation with a simple ceasefire, which Moscow considers unacceptable. Such differences in positions have already caused diplomatic initiatives to collapse. In particular, previously discussed peace terms were effectively disavowed because of the American side's unwillingness to make concessions.

A Meeting May Not Bring a Breakthrough

The expert recalled that a second summit was originally planned to take place in Budapest last year, but the U.S. State Department then abandoned the dialogue. Trump's current promises are largely driven by the election cycle. Specialists believe that resistance within the American political establishment will continue to block any attempts to bring the positions of the two sides closer together.

"The meeting itself could be organized within a short period of time, but it will not provide enough momentum to resolve the Ukrainian issue. America has elections on November 3, and after November 3, Trump will be somewhat different," Bruter added.

Moscow Insists on New Security Realities

At the current stage, diplomatic efforts are facing Moscow's firm demand that the new territorial realities be taken into account. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that Russia does not accept pauses in hostilities without achieving fundamental security objectives.

At the same time, the Russian leadership has revised its approach to dialogue with the West, placing greater emphasis on changing the actual balance of forces in the conflict zone.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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