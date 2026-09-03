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Russia's Su-57 Fighter to Debut Stealth Drones in Egypt

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Russia is set to unveil a groundbreaking new family of stealth unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for deployment from its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026. The event, scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10 at the international airport in El Alamein, Egypt, will mark the global debut of these advanced drone systems. Rostec, the state corporation overseeing the project, confirmed the development.

Su-57 fighter
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Su-57 fighter

Stealth Drones and the Su-57 Synergy

According to Rostec, the new stealth UAVs are characterized by their low observability, extended flight range, and high speeds. They also feature wings of various designs, suggesting adaptability for different mission profiles. The corporation emphasized that these drones will be showcased alongside the export variant of Russia's fifth-generation fighter, the Su-57E.

This strategic pairing highlights a significant advancement in aerial warfare capabilities, where a single advanced fighter platform can deploy and potentially control a coordinated swarm of autonomous, stealthy drones. This combination aims to enhance reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and strike capabilities by extending the operational reach and survivability of manned aircraft.

Su-57's Evolving Role

The Su-57 fighter itself will be presented with its new weapon systems, underscoring its ongoing development and integration of cutting-edge armaments. Rostec had previously announced that the Su-57E, equipped with novel weaponry, would make its debut at the Egyptian airshow.

Furthermore, Rostec revealed in August that a two-seat variant of the Su-57, designated Su-57D, is being developed with the specific capability to command and control formations of combat drones. This "fighter-ளில்-controller" concept signifies a shift towards autonomous wingman systems and more distributed, intelligent aerial operations, where manned platforms serve as central command nodes for unmanned assets.

The introduction of these stealth UAVs and the Su-57's enhanced capabilities at the El Alamein airshow signals Russia's commitment to advancing its unmanned systems and integrating them seamlessly with its most advanced manned platforms. This development points to a future where manned-unmanned teaming becomes a cornerstone of military aviation strategy.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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