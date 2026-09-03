Putin Outlines Russia’s Economic Priorities and Ukraine Policy at Eastern Economic Forum 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2026, where he addressed the development of the Russian Far East, investment, employment, demographics, budget policy and a wide range of other economic and political issues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Malenksky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Putin speaking

During his speech, Putin highlighted the results of more than a decade of investment in the Far East, described record-low unemployment in the region and proposed extending enhanced support for families with three children. He also discussed interest rates, artificial intelligence, education, business regulation and the situation surrounding Ukraine.

Investment and Economic Growth in the Russian Far East

Putin said that Russia has attracted around 25 trillion rubles in capital investment into the country's Far Eastern regions over the past 11 years.

"Over 11 years, around 25 trillion rubles in capital investment have been attracted to Russia's Far Eastern regions. The pace of investment activity and the growth of industry and construction here consistently exceed the national average. As a result, the gross regional product of the Far East has increased more than threefold over 11 years. That is a very good rate,” Putin said.

He stressed that the region's main macroeconomic indicators now exceed the national average.

"This is precisely what we sought when we declared the development of the region a strategic priority for Russia throughout the entire 21st century,” he said.

Putin also highlighted the transformation of the labor market in the Far Eastern Federal District. Around 20 years ago, unemployment in the region stood at approximately 8 percent, about one percentage point higher than the national average at the time.

Over the years that followed, unemployment in the Far East fell fourfold. This year, it stands at 2.2 percent, the same level as the national average and a record low for the region.

For comparison, Putin noted that the Far East recorded its highest historical unemployment rate in 1998, when it reached 16.4 percent.

Demographics, Business and New Technologies

Putin proposed extending enhanced payments for the birth of a third child in Russia's Far Eastern regions until 2030.

He said that Russia still needs to raise its birth rate, although demographic conditions in some neighboring countries are even more difficult.

"Of course, the current birth rate is not sufficient for us. But the situation is worse in South Korea and worse in Japan,” he said.

According to Putin, demographic policy lies somewhere between science and art. He added that the special military operation influences birth rates to some extent, but said it does not represent the main reason behind Russia's demographic challenges.

"There is no special military operation in Japan, and there is none in South Korea, yet their birth rates are lower than ours,” he said.

Putin also compared Russia's demographic trends with those of Western Europe, noting that women increasingly have their first child at around the age of 29.

"Our first child now tends to arrive at the same age as in Western Europe. A woman considers it possible and appropriate to have her first child at around 29. And by the time the first child is on their feet, there is often no time or energy left for a second,” he said.

Turning to budget policy, Putin said the government should focus not simply on saving money but on spending public funds rationally and establishing clear priorities.

He also called for predictable and convenient conditions for investors that reflect the needs of entrepreneurs, regional requirements and Russia's national interests.

In this context, Putin said he was passing the initiative to the new convocation of the State Duma, which is due to be elected in September. He said he expected lawmakers to take an active role in improving Russia's business climate.

Putin warned that tax incentives lose their effectiveness if the government simultaneously burdens businesses with excessive inspections, controls and regulatory oversight.

"It is impossible — and meaningless — to introduce tax incentives while simultaneously tightening the screws through additional inspections, excessive controls and oversight. In that case, the overall effect on economic development and business confidence will be weak, if not completely nonexistent,” he said.

The president also called for the Russian Far East to become a testing ground for new technologies, particularly the civilian use of drones.

"I am talking not about military applications but about the use of unmanned systems in the national economy. Regulation is complicated. There is enormous room for development here, and it is easier to implement new approaches in this region. The Far East should become a region for testing new solutions,” he said.

Putin also said that artificial intelligence in Russia has reached a fairly advanced stage of development, including at Yandex and other companies.

"In the field of artificial intelligence, we must ensure both sovereignty and cooperation,” he said.

Interest Rates, Investment and Economic Stability

Addressing Russia's monetary policy, Putin said the high key interest rate represents a deliberate decision aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability.

"Raising the key rate was a conscious decision connected with maintaining macroeconomic stability. If we fail to achieve that stability, then investment will not be possible at all,” he said.

Putin noted that the key rate had increased during the initial stage of the policy cycle but has since begun to decline.

"Conditions are gradually returning to normal,” he said.

He added that stable economic conditions would help attract both domestic and foreign investment.

"If we create stable conditions in the economy, investment will also come from abroad,” Putin said.

He also noted that the revenues of Russia's banking sector continue to grow, mentioning Sberbank, VEB, VTB and Rosselkhozbank.

Putin dismissed rumors about a possible freeze on bank deposits as deliberately planted information.

"These are simply planted rumors. And, frankly, rather foolish ones,” he said.

He also rejected concerns about the possible nationalization of private enterprises.

"The state has never had any intention of nationalizing anything,” Putin said.

Addressing concerns over payments imposed on businesses, he said there were no mandatory levies, only voluntary contributions.

"There are no levies. There are voluntary contributions. These are different things,” he said.

Education, Equality and Russia's Development

Putin described Moscow's school education system as a model that other regions should strive to emulate.

He also said that schools should not force students out of the tenth grade, although the government should create stronger incentives to encourage young people to pursue skilled trades and working professions.

Discussing social development, Putin said Russia aims to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens and families.

"That is what we are striving for. Our goal is to ensure that the incomes of all citizens and, above all, the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of civilization, including from an economic point of view, are equal for all families and all citizens of the Russian Federation,” he said.

Putin also remarked on Russia's geographical scale.

"There is no country in the world larger than Russia in terms of territory,” he said.

During his remarks, Putin recalled a recent visit to the Far East, where he spent several days exploring the region. He described an encounter with a tiger while driving through the forest.

"A tiger came out and walked directly in front of the car, wagging its tail. It did not go anywhere. The master of the taiga. It was very interesting to see all the wealth of these places,” he said.

Ukraine, Peace Talks and the Special Military Operation

Putin said that Russia and Ukraine must primarily reach an agreement with one another when it comes to a future peace settlement.

"Russia and Ukraine must first and foremost reach an agreement between themselves. But we are grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to resolving this issue,” he said.

He added that Russia remains in contact with the U.S. administration and expressed hope that those contacts would continue.

"We are in contact with the American administration, and we remain in contact now. I hope these contacts will continue. But this does not depend only on us,” Putin said.

According to the president, contacts between Russia and Ukraine through intelligence channels also continue.

Putin also discussed Russia's strikes against Ukraine, describing them as retaliatory measures.

"Russia carries out retaliatory strikes against Ukraine so that they will think twice before harming us,” he said.

"We must be ready for anything. And our readiness for anything will make everyone who wants to harm us understand that it is better not to do so.”

Putin rejected rumors about the possibility of a new mobilization campaign, saying no current scenario requires one.

"There is no scenario that would require mobilization. This is an information attack by the enemy ahead of the State Duma elections, an attempt to influence the outcome. This is simply a planned information operation,” he said.

Discussing the overall military situation, Putin said Russian forces continue to advance along the entire line of contact.

"The dynamics of the situation along the line of combat contact are clear to everyone. Our troops move forward every day along every sector of the line of combat contact. Somewhere faster, somewhere slower. The pace of movement is increasing,” he said.