Beyond Gas and Oil: Armenia's Reputation as Russian Ally Erodes

Potential visa restrictions for Russian citizens could lead Armenia toward total political and economic isolation, according to Lyudmila Adilova, a professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and a senior specialist at the MSU Information and Analytical Center.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Soghomon Matevosyan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ People of Armenia

This assessment follows statements by Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, who noted during the Eastern Economic Forum that such measures would constitute a move primarily detrimental to Yerevan's own interests rather than those of Moscow.

Adilova argues that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's foreign policy mirrors the trajectory of Ukraine's leadership, creating a risk of severing essential links. According to the expert, this shift threatens Armenia's status as a friendly state and its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Armenia would lose economic ties and contacts, lose the CSTO, and lose access to affordable raw materials, such as gas and oil. Most importantly, it would lose its reputation as a reliable ally of Russia in the region—a reputational asset built over decades and rooted in a shared historical past," Adilova stated.

The expert also highlighted internal vulnerabilities, noting that the erosion of state institutions and the disregard for the interests of the global Armenian diaspora could trigger domestic instability. Furthermore, a rupture with the CSTO may leave the republic's borders without adequate protection.

Adilova suggests that the legitimacy of the current administration is questionable, comparing it to the situation of the leadership in Kyiv. She posits that if economic conditions deteriorate further, the resulting social tension could lead to a change in government, especially as Armenia is already experiencing a trade crisis that complicates the search for new markets.

"The arrival of the current leadership was accompanied by serious internal political collisions, and the legitimacy of this regime today is questioned to roughly the same extent as that of the Kyiv leadership. This creates the ground for internal instability. If economic difficulties worsen, this will inevitably affect the well-being of citizens and may lead to social tension," Adilova explained.

Beyond politics and economics, a break with Russia would affect spiritual ties, specifically those involving the Armenian Apostolic Church and its connection to the diaspora. Adilova cautioned that reliance on the European Union may be misplaced, suggesting that EU trade preferences could serve as a tool to fully detach the republic from the Russian market. Such a scenario would leave Armenia's critical agricultural sector unable to sell produce through established channels.