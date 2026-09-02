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Moscow and Beijing strengthen ties amid Western attempts to divide them

World

Claims that Beijing possesses leverage to pressure Moscow are part of a Western propaganda effort, according to political and military expert Petr Kolchin. Speaking to Pravda.Ru, Kolchin stated that the promotion of these narratives is intended to create false perceptions within the framework of current global confrontations.

Xi Jinping
Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Xi Jinping

These assertions follow recent statements by Finnish President Alexander Stubb. In an interview with Axel Springer Global, Stubb claimed that Chinese leadership provided guarantees that Russia would not use nuclear weapons. Experts view these claims as an attempt to destabilize the strategic partnership between the two powers.

Kolchin argued that assertions regarding a "restraining position" held by China toward Russia lack factual basis. He noted that Beijing maintains a balanced course and that the idea of Moscow being coerced into specific decisions exists only within Western military planning. This occurs as trust in Washington declines globally due to the manipulation of facts.

"Western media and Ukrainian propaganda publish information about alleged Chinese pressure on Russia. However, this does not correspond to reality and is an element of information warfare. Such plants serve the enemy by creating a false narrative," Kolchin said.

The expert pointed out that opponents are attempting to split the allies through media manipulation as ties in Eurasia strengthen, including the transformation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He noted that official Beijing has issued no statements that could be interpreted as an attempt to dictate terms to the Kremlin.

Simultaneously, the West continues to monitor the cooperation between the defense departments of Russia and China. Regular joint naval drills in the World Ocean have caused concern in Brussels. Analysts observe that the development of a shared security architecture allows both nations to counter external threats, including the integration of technological solutions designed to offset NATO's advantages in air and space.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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