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US Talks Challenge Narrative of Russia's Economic Isolation

World

The resumption of high-level financial contacts between Russia and the United States signals the failure of Washington's strategy to isolate Moscow economically, according to Alexei Podberezkin, Director of the Center for Military-Political Studies at the Almaz-Antey Concern.

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This assessment follows the visit of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to Asheville, where he participated in the G20 session and met with his American counterpart, Scott Bessent. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope that the visit would prove productive.

Podberezkin argues that the attempt to remove Russia from the global economic architecture ignores geographical and geopolitical realities. He notes that Russia controls 30% of the world's natural resources and maintains key transport corridors, making the full operation of the global economy without Moscow impossible.

The expert points out a contradiction in U.S. policy: while Washington continues to introduce new tariffs and blacklists against Russian organizations, the physical presence of the Russian Finance Minister in the U.S. suggests that dollar-based instruments—Washington's primary lever of influence—are no longer effective for total isolation.

"It showed that the idea of financial isolation of Russia failed. Such a long-term policy has no real basis, especially as the SCO session is running in parallel, where critical decisions in economic and financial cooperation are being made," Podberezkin stated.

According to the analyst, U.S. financial mechanisms are losing their power. This decline occurs as the growing debt obligations of leading powers force global markets to seek alternative development paths.

"The failure of this idea indicates that the financial instruments of the United States... have very limited influence and will only weaken further," he added.

Despite the renewed dialogue, Podberezkin cautioned against expecting a rapid shift in Washington's foreign policy. He noted that fundamental disagreements persist, evidenced by continued tensions with Moscow's allies and recent pressure on the diplomatic corps of states friendly to Russia.

He concluded that those relying solely on declarative statements from Donald Trump lack a realistic assessment of the situation, reiterating that Russia's control over 30% of global natural assets and its spatial reach make cooperation a necessity for the international community.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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