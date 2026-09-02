Putin Addresses Ukraine, Germany and Military Offensive After SCO Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit has concluded in Bishkek. Following the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to journalists at a press conference, addressing developments in Ukraine, German accusations over alleged drone incidents, Russia's military operation, peace negotiations and a range of international issues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Russian Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

The SCO summit took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1. In his remarks following the event, Putin commented on both military and political developments, while also discussing Russia's relations with several countries.

Putin Addresses Ukraine, Drones and Military Operations

Putin dismissed rumors that Russia could launch a new mobilization campaign after the elections, describing them as "complete nonsense” and an "information attack against Russia.”

He also responded to threats from Ukraine to disrupt Russian airspace through drone attacks. Putin described such statements as "a declaration of state terrorism,” noting that Ukraine simultaneously calls for negotiations while making such threats.

"They propose negotiations, but we do not negotiate with terrorists,” he said. "If, God forbid, such tragedies occur, we will find a way to respond.”

Putin added that Russian authorities do not strike Ukraine's leadership because they continue to consider the possibility of its participation in a peaceful settlement and the negotiating process.

When asked about possible strikes against Britain, Putin responded briefly: "Military secret.”

The Russian president also addressed German accusations concerning drone incidents in Leipzig. According to Putin, such claims are primarily connected to Germany's domestic political situation.

"Companies are closing, jobs are disappearing. It is unclear why all of this is being done. There is only one explanation: confrontation with an aggressive Russia. But where is the evidence?” he said.

Turning to developments in the military operation zone, Putin said Russian forces continue to increase the pace of their offensive. He stated that the town of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic had come under Russian control.

Putin also said Russian forces had encircled Ukrainian units in several areas. According to him, these include 13 Ukrainian battalions with a combined strength of around 5,000 troops on the eastern bank of the Krasnooskolske Reservoir, near the settlement of Pisky-Radkivski, as well as a grouping of approximately 2,000 personnel in northeastern Kharkiv Region.

"I have no doubt that the enemy will begin to collapse. The only question concerns the timing,” Putin said.

He added that Russian forces had received instructions to prepare and carry out massive strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"They strike our facilities, and they will receive a response,” he said.

Peace Talks and Russia's Military Challenges

Putin said that drones now represent one of the main challenges facing Russia in the conflict.

"The main challenge now is, of course, unmanned systems in every environment: underwater, at sea, on land and in the air. This is a serious challenge for us, and we are dealing with it,” he said.

The president also explained his earlier remarks comparing Russia to killer whales and polar bears. He said that if someone attempts to drag Russia down the food chain and "devour” it, that person may "get hit in the teeth.”

At the same time, Putin stressed that Russia remains ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"We are ready for this negotiating process with everyone who wants to take part in it,” he said, adding that negotiations on Ukraine are currently "frozen."

Putin also addressed Russia's decree on protecting critical infrastructure facilities, which allows for temporary external administration. He stressed that the measure does not amount to nationalization.

According to Putin, Russia now needs to repair only around 10 percent of the oil refineries damaged in recent attacks.

Armenia, Japan and International Relations

Putin said he had invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow for talks on Armenia's aspirations to move closer to the European Union.

"We agreed to continue the dialogue in a calm manner. Nikol Vovaevich proposed conducting an analysis of our joint work in every area. I agreed with that,” Putin said.

Asked about Russia's military base in Gyumri, Putin said the Armenian people should make the choice.

"If Armenia believes it does not need the Russian base, we will leave tomorrow,” he said. "But if the Armenian people want some form of Russian military presence there, we will remain, work and cooperate.”

Putin also expressed surprise at Japan's reaction to his visit to the Kuril Islands.

"We have not taken a single step toward worsening Russian-Japanese relations. We have treated them with great care,” he said.

He described his talks with representatives of Kazakhstan and India at the SCO summit as positive.

Regarding the future expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Putin said the process depends on the views of the organisation's member states. He added that the countries want to avoid an "amorphous state” in which the organisation expands uncontrollably and admits members who do not share its fundamental principles.

US Contacts and Other Issues

Putin said former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman had been released on health grounds.

He also spoke positively about U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"They are sincere people and are trying to fill our work with concrete substance,” Putin said.

The press conference in Bishkek brought together a broad range of issues, from developments in Ukraine and the prospects for peace negotiations to Russia's relations with Europe, Armenia, Japan, the United States and its partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.