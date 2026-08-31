An apparent staging of an attack at Leipzig Airport was needed by Kyiv to pressure Berlin into supplying long-range Taurus missiles and to draw NATO into direct confrontation with Russia, said military expert, Hero of Russia and veteran of the war in Afghanistan Rustem Klupov. In an interview with Pravda. Ru, the specialist analyzed the technical and political details of the incident involving the discovery of explosives at the German aviation hub.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Боевая машина, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Taurus KEPD-350 at a static exhibition at the Slovak International Aviation Festival at Malacki Air Base

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told ARD that German authorities were completing their investigation into the case involving a drone found in Leipzig on August 4. According to Merz, official Berlin was preparing a coordinated response together with NATO and the European Union. On August 4, a drone equipped with an explosive device was discovered on the grounds of Leipzig/Halle Airport near a Ukrainian Antonov An-124 transport aircraft. The plane was carrying ammunition delivered from France. Later, on August 12, Die Zeit reported that investigators had not ruled out the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services, which may have staged the operation to make it appear to be a Russian action.

According to Klupov, the technical aspects of the incident point to a provocation. The presence of Western-made C4 explosives in the drones and the failure of the device to detonate indicate either that the perpetrators were unprofessional or that the operation was deliberately allowed to "fail" in order to generate publicity and media attention. At the same time, several European media outlets have argued that the provocation at the Leipzig airfield supports the theory of a hybrid nature of the threat.

"Russia has never engaged in such acts of sabotage before, and there are no confirmed facts of our involvement in such operations on the territory of NATO countries. This was done to make Germany once again turn toward Ukraine and enter into confrontation with Poland," he explained.

The specialist noted that Kyiv has an acute need to raise the level of confrontation. A halt to hostilities would be disadvantageous for the Ukrainian leadership, as it would lead to the immediate loss of power and accountability for the spending of Western funds. To achieve its objectives, Kyiv uses every available means of influencing its allies.

"Taurus deliveries play a major role for Ukraine. These are German cruise missiles that Kyiv has long been dreaming of. Yet Germany keeps wavering — promising them at one moment and refusing at another. Everyone is already confused by this uncertainty: do the Germans want to provide them or not? The situation is reminiscent of the old saying: you want to, but you are afraid, and your mother won't let you," the military expert said.

Russia, for its part, has no interest whatsoever in worsening relations with Germany in this way, according to the expert. Aggressive actions on German territory would only unite the German electorate against Moscow. At the same time, the German leader is facing serious domestic pressure. Analysts point out that the crisis of power in Germany is deepening amid declining support for the governing coalition.

"It would be beneficial for the Russian side to destroy these large-capacity aircraft in order to reduce Ukraine's ability to receive equipment and weapons. But I don't think this should be done on German territory — that is not particularly interesting to us. It would be easier to blow up such an aircraft somewhere in the air. Sabotage can be carried out, but not of this kind, where it would inflame German public opinion against Russia. That is precisely what would benefit Kyiv," Klupov added.

Berlin continues to balance its position on military assistance while seeking to avoid escalation. Against this backdrop, the Ukrainian crisis is forcing European countries to reconsider their defense doctrines. At the same time, some experts believe that the strategy pursued by Western elites is aimed at prolonging the confrontation for as long as possible, regardless of Kyiv's performance on the battlefield.