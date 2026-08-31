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Putin and Modi Discuss Ukraine as Russian Stocks Rally on Peace Remarks

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Russia is making efforts to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

Putin and Xi Jinping
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Putin and Xi Jinping

During the meeting, Modi called for all disputes to be resolved through peaceful means and urged participants to "move in this direction,” adding that "the land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share one message — the path of peace.”

"Thank you very much, Mr Prime Minister. This is precisely the path we are following,” Putin replied.

In December last year, Modi said that Moscow and New Delhi regularly exchange views on the conflict in Ukraine and expressed support for efforts aimed at achieving peace as soon as possible.

Putin Reiterates Russia's Position on the Conflict

Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia supports a settlement of the conflict, while stressing that any solution must address what he describes as the root causes of the crisis.

According to the Russian president, the crisis emerged not as a result of Russia's actions against Ukraine, but following the change of power in Kyiv in 2014. He has also cited what he describes as continued attempts by Western countries to bring Ukraine into NATO as another key factor.

Putin has also said that Russia "did not start any war,” but responded to military actions that, in his view, had been carried out by Kyiv with Western support in southeastern Ukraine, a region that he said had historically maintained close ties with Russia.

Russian Stock Market Rallies on Peace Remarks

The Russian stock market reacted positively to Putin's comments. The Moscow Exchange Index (IMOEX) rose by as much as 2.5 percent during trading, reaching an intraday high of 2,166.74 points.

The market began to gain momentum after Putin's remarks at the SCO summit, where he said that Russia was moving along the path of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

The president made the statement in response to Modi's call to resolve all disputes through peaceful means and to continue moving in that direction.

SCO Summit and Economic Forum Boost Investor Optimism

The SCO summit in Bishkek, where Putin has already held talks with the leaders of China and India, has brought a significant degree of optimism to the Russian market, according to Natalia Milchakova, a leading analyst at Freedom Global.

Investors are also awaiting major geopolitical announcements and news of significant agreements and projects that could emerge from the Eastern Economic Forum, which opens in Vladivostok tomorrow, the analyst added.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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