Geopolitical Pressure: Saudi Oil Exports Fall Under Threat

Saudi Arabia is moving to secure its energy export corridors as it faces a functional blockade of critical maritime routes. The necessity of this strategy, according to security expert Igor Gerasimov, stems from a volatile mix of economic survival and geopolitical pressure in the struggle between Riyadh and the Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) in Yemen.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by lawepw, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Saudi Arabia, the capital of Riyadh

Recent reports from The New York Times suggest that Riyadh is weighing a return to active military operations against the Houthis. While such a move risks a fresh wave of escalation across the Middle East, the underlying driver is the kingdom's need to maintain the flow of oil and gas to global markets.

The Geography of Economic Blockade

Riyadh's primary objective is the continuity of exports. With the ongoing confrontation between the U.S. and Iran complicating navigation in the Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia has sought alternatives to avoid reliance on a single point of failure. One such attempt involved the "East-West" pipeline, which transports crude to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. However, this route has also become vulnerable.

Igor Gerasimov, security expert: "Since the Houthis control the Bab el-Mandeb strait, they can regulate movement through it. Saudi Arabia is left with only one path north—through the Suez Canal. If Egypt blocks passage or raises tariffs, the kingdom would find itself in an economic blockade. This is exactly why the struggle against the Houthis continues."

U.S. Pressure vs. Regional Pragmatism

Despite the heightened tension, the probability of a full-scale war in the immediate future remains low. Direct military conflict offers little advantage to the regional players involved. Instead, the situation is shaped by external influence—specifically from Washington, which has recently encountered unexpected resistance from its Gulf partner regarding regional security protocols.

Gerasimov suggests that Saudi Arabia would likely prefer a negotiated settlement with the Houthis. However, the United States continues to press Riyadh to maintain military pressure as a means of exerting influence on Iran. This creates a diplomatic deadlock where economic necessity clashes with the strategic demands of the U.S.

The Iranian Factor and Maritime Control

The geopolitical complexity is further compounded by Tehran's shifting tactics regarding the control of water arteries. The White House has reacted sharply to Iran's recent decisions on transit rules, while the safety of commercial shipping remains precarious. Reports of Iranian forces opening fire on tankers have coincided with a tightening of U.S. sanctions.

Since mid-summer, the U.S. Navy has implemented a blockade of primary Iranian ports in an attempt to choke the republic's export capabilities. This broader maritime war of attrition leaves Saudi Arabia caught between the need to secure its own exits and the broader systemic conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.