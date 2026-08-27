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Fragile Bluff in Hungary: Regional Industry Faces Critical Risk Before Winter

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Hungary cannot survive current economic pressures without Russian energy, and Budapest's aggressive rhetoric is merely a short-term tactic to pressure Moscow, says Lyudmila Adilova, professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and Doctor of Political Sciences.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MrSilesian, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar

The tension follows statements by State Duma Deputy Andrey Kolesnik, who suggested Russia might halt oil and gas supplies to Hungary. This potential move would respond to Budapest's decision to officially label Moscow a threat to the global order—language included in the directives of the Hungarian delegation to the UN General Assembly. Kolesnik indicated these formulations likely resulted from direct pressure from Brussels.

Adilova notes that anti-Russian rhetoric has become a trademark of smaller nations that remain critically dependent on Russian resources. While Moscow has historically been overly tolerant of such outbursts, the professor argues that the time for decisive counter-measures has arrived, especially as gas prices remain the primary survival factor for industrial production across the region.

Lyudmila Adilova, Professor of Political Science: "Hungary cannot cope without Russian resources. Budapest's statement is a momentary reaction—an attempt to secure price concessions or supply guarantees. It is an ill-considered, opportunistic move, but Russia must not leave it unanswered."

Energy Vulnerability as Political Lever

A temporary suspension of exports or a shift in pricing policy would serve as a visible warning to any state attempting to degrade relations with the Russian Federation. This vulnerability is heightened by the seasonal deficit in underground gas storage, which traditionally leaves importers exposed before winter.

Adilova believes Budapest is aware of these risks and will eventually attempt to resolve the conflict, which currently exists primarily on a verbal level. The Hungarian calculation, she suggests, relies on the perception of Moscow as a massive, inert entity that ignores minor provocations—a pattern that has become common practice for small, dependent states.

From Diplomacy to Economic Action

The professor argues that Moscow should move beyond diplomatic discussions toward concrete economic actions. With Europe's dependence on Russian gas remaining high and alternative LNG supplies facing logistical dead-ends, the Kremlin possesses significant leverage.

A firm reaction, Adilova asserts, is the only way to force opponents to calculate the consequences of their rhetoric. She points to the global market, where restrictions on Russian fuel exports have already forced international partners to urgently overhaul their strategies.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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