World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe

World

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR - Sluzhba Vneshnei Razvedki) chief Sergei Naryshkin has confirmed that he met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Moscow. Naryshkin disclosed the meeting to journalists, according to TASS.

SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Svklimkin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin

According to the head of the SVR, there was "nothing unusual” about his meeting with Ratcliffe.

"In the work of intelligence services, meetings between their heads, whether in person or online, are part of our routine. I should tell you that I meet almost every week with the head of one intelligence service or another, with intelligence organizations from all continents of the world. So the meeting that took place with John Ratcliffe was also a working format,” Naryshkin said.

He added that he and Ratcliffe discussed issues falling within the competence of the intelligence services.

Naryshkin Confirms Talks With CIA Director

Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. The following day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that contacts had taken place between the Russian and US intelligence services, while stressing that Ratcliffe had not met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Naturally, President Putin is briefed on everything immediately,” Peskov added.

US President Donald Trump described Ratcliffe's trip to Russia as "semi-routine.”

"He is there, you know, on a somewhat, in a way, semi-routine visit. I don't want to disappoint anyone. We would like to see the war in Ukraine end. This war would never have started if I had been president,” Trump said.

At the same time, the US president said that "something could come out of” the CIA director's visit to Moscow.

Ukraine Says Conflict Was Not Main Topic

The conflict in Ukraine was not the main subject of Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow, according to Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, who was quoted by the News. live Telegram channel.

"The main subject of the meeting, so to speak, was relations between the two countries. (…) [The conflict in Ukraine] was not the main issue of this meeting,” the Ukrainian official said.

Budanov added that the visit had been in preparation for several months but was subsequently postponed.

Photographer Andrew Leyden reported on social media platform X that Ratcliffe visited the Oval Office on August 26, the day after his trip to Moscow. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine were also present at the meeting.

Reports Link Ratcliffe's Moscow Trip to NATO and Iran

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow to warn Russia against attacking NATO. The visit came amid US intelligence assessments that Russia could attempt to "test NATO's resolve” in the coming years.

Politico, citing two sources, reported that Ratcliffe warned Russia against escalating the conflict with US NATO allies, specifically Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The publication also reported that the CIA director used the visit to pressure Moscow over its military and economic support for Iran.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of attacking NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that there are no geopolitical, economic or military reasons for a war with the alliance.

The Kremlin also said at the beginning of the military operation in Iran that Russia had received no requests from Tehran for assistance, including military assistance.

Reports about Ratcliffe's visit were preceded by information that a US Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft had arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport from Riga. The aircraft departed for Riga later that same evening.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that his country had been informed in advance about the CIA director's trip to Moscow.

According to the Financial Times, Trump had asked Ukraine to refrain from striking Moscow, St. Petersburg and Russia's northern regions on August 24-26, citing plans to send a high-ranking US official there by aircraft. Kyiv reportedly agreed to the request.

The confirmation of the Naryshkin-Ratcliffe meeting provides further evidence that direct contacts between the Russian and US intelligence services remain active despite the broader crisis in relations between Moscow and Washington. The precise substance of their discussions has not been disclosed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Russia
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
World
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Popular
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict

The simultaneous arrival of CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher in Moscow on August 25 has raised new questions about possible diplomatic and political changes surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award? Lyuba Lulko NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic Andrey Nikolaev Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Trump Calls CIA Director’s Moscow Trip 'Routine' — But Hints at Ukraine Breakthrough
NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Last materials
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Russian Military Officer Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Tula Lapte: Hearty alternative to famous region gingerbread
Russian E-Commerce Giants Face Massive Financial Damage from Hub Attacks
100-Euro-A-Day Travel hacks: Expert tips for saving on your European getaway
Solar Flare Unleashed: Earth braces for two days of magnetic storms
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Probiotics and synbiotics may reduce liver inflammation in fatty liver disease
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.