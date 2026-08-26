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Trump Calls CIA Director’s Moscow Trip 'Routine' — But Hints at Ukraine Breakthrough

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U.S. President Donald Trump commented on CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow, describing the trip as routine while suggesting that it could nevertheless contribute to efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Donald Trump
Photo: Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

Trump made the remarks during an interview with radio host Glenn Beck, where he also addressed the prospects for a settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump Calls CIA Chief's Moscow Visit a Routine Trip

Ratcliffe arrived in Russia on Tuesday morning, August 25. Earlier that day, an American Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport.

Trump said the CIA director's trip to Russia should not be viewed as something extraordinary.

"It was something like a normal, semi-routine trip. I'm sorry to disappoint people,” Trump said.

At the same time, the U.S. president did not rule out the possibility that the visit could produce results. He said Washington was making every effort to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"Now something may come out of it. We’re working very hard to get that war ended," Trump said.

Trump also said that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are interested in resolving the conflict.

Russian Analyst Links CIA Visit to Ukraine Settlement

Political analyst Konstantin Blokhin said Ratcliffe's August 25 visit to Moscow could be directly connected to the situation in Ukraine.

Blokhin described the trip as strategic rather than a routine exchange of technical information between intelligence agencies.

"The goal is most likely a settlement in Ukraine. Discussions were held with our colleagues from the intelligence services,” Blokhin said.

He emphasized the significance of Ratcliffe's position, noting that the CIA director is not a routine official but a figure involved in shaping U. S. policy and global strategy.

"This is a person who is involved in developing American policy and global strategy,” Blokhin said.

Kremlin Confirms Intelligence Contacts With Washington

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that contacts between the Russian and U.S. intelligence services took place during Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow.

Peskov also made clear that Ratcliffe did not meet with Vladimir Putin.

"I can only tell you that there were contacts through the special services. I can tell you that there were no meetings with the president of Russia,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman urged caution over attempts to assess the immediate consequences of the visit. He said it was too early to draw conclusions about whether the CIA chief's trip would help improve relations between Russia and the United States or contribute to efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

The visit nevertheless comes amid continued efforts to maintain high-level contacts between Moscow and Washington, with the war in Ukraine remaining one of the central issues in their bilateral relations.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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