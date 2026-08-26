Washington and Tehran Move Toward Ceasefire and Talks Over Strait of Hormuz

Tehran and Washington have reportedly reached a preliminary understanding on a ceasefire. The ceasefire is expected to be officially announced in the coming days, RIA Novosti said citing Pakistani and Iranian sources.

Photo: скрин https://t.me/farsna/426671 by Pravda.ru is licensed under Pravda.Ru Wreckage of American aircraft in Iran

Under the preliminary arrangement, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would be maintained. Negotiations and rounds of technical meetings are also expected to begin on the basis of the Islamabad Memorandum, according to the sources.

Washington signals a pause in military action

The United States does not currently intend to launch new strikes against the Islamic Republic, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, according to an American official who relayed his remarks to journalists.

"Rubio in recent days told a number of his foreign counterparts that the United States "at the moment' does not plan to launch new strikes against Iran. This also indicates that President Donald Trump is tired of the war and wants it to end,” the report said.

The White House has reportedly adopted a different approach. Instead of launching further attacks against Iran, the administration intends to focus on other forms of pressure against the Islamic Republic, according to sources.

Iran responds to new US sanctions

No self-respecting state should support the new US sanctions against Iran, which have become part of what Washington describes as a "crushing” economic campaign against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"When a bully declares that every bank, company, port and government must choose between submitting to Washington's whims and facing American retaliation, this is no longer only about Iran. No decent state that values its sovereignty and national interests will accept the normalization of such large-scale lawlessness.”

According to Baghaei, the United States is undermining the "fundamental norms” of the UN Charter and international law through its actions.

Iranian authorities, meanwhile, had prepared for a possible tightening of US sanctions, meaning the latest restrictions did not catch the country by surprise, Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said.

Trump announces new economic campaign against Tehran

On August 20, US President Donald Trump announced the launch of a new "crushing” US economic campaign against Iran. He described the measures as an economic war and an unprecedented campaign of isolation.

In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran's trading partners were not taking statements from the US leadership seriously.

Ghalibaf added that no one believed the "empty words of the Americans” anymore, arguing that the current economic situation made it impossible for Iran's partners to further restrict their relations with other countries.

Strait of Hormuz remains central to the proposed ceasefire

Freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be one of the key elements of any ceasefire arrangement between Iran and the United States. The waterway is a crucial route for global energy shipments, making its status one of the most important issues in any effort to stabilize the situation.

If the reported understanding is formally announced, the next stage would involve negotiations and technical meetings based on the Islamabad Memorandum. The immediate priority would be to maintain the ceasefire while establishing the practical conditions for further talks between Tehran and Washington.