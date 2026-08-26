Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has disclosed the purpose of CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow, saying it was connected with contacts between the intelligence services of Russia and the United States.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow, Kremlin

Peskov explains why Ratcliffe came to Moscow

In comments to The Washington Post, Peskov said Ratcliffe's visit was related to contacts between the two countries' intelligence agencies. The Kremlin spokesman declined to provide further details.

Peskov also said that no meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ratcliffe had been planned in Moscow. Earlier, he had said that no meeting with representatives of the US administration was scheduled at the Kremlin that week.

Ratcliffe's visit followed the arrival of a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on the morning of August 25. The aircraft arrived from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, known as the presidential airbase, via Riga.

After leaving Moscow, the aircraft headed back toward Latvia along essentially the same route it had used to reach the Russian capital. A Tu-214PU operated by the Rossiya special flight unit departed Vnukovo shortly after the American aircraft.

Russia and US intelligence agencies maintain direct contacts

Ratcliffe was appointed CIA director in 2025. After his appointment, his Russian counterpart indicated that he was prepared to meet with the new CIA chief if Washington was interested in establishing such contacts.

The first conversation between the heads of the two intelligence agencies took place in March, followed by another in April. The sides discussed intelligence cooperation and the management of crisis situations, agreeing to maintain regular contacts in an effort to reduce confrontation between Russia and the United States.

In June, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said that the SVR and CIA were maintaining contacts concerning Ukraine.

On April 1, Naryshkin also said that Russian intelligence agencies were in contact with their American counterparts at the CIA regarding Iran.

Several possible explanations for Ratcliffe's visit had emerged before Peskov disclosed that it was connected with intelligence contacts.

Journalist Alexander Yunashev suggested that changes to President Vladimir Putin's schedule could have been related to the CIA director's arrival. Major General of Aviation Sergey Lipovoy, meanwhile, said the arrival of the American aircraft at Vnukovo could indicate preparations for talks between the Russian and US presidents.

Former US Deputy Director of National Intelligence Beth Sanner suggested that Ratcliffe could have traveled to Moscow in response to reports alleging that Russia planned to attack a NATO country in the coming years, as well as claims of a possible Russian mobilization.

According to Sanner, the CIA director could have intended to discuss the situation surrounding Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and Russia's support for Iran with Russian officials.

Former spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Yulia Mendel, offered another possibility, suggesting that Ratcliffe may have come to Moscow to discuss an end to strikes against energy infrastructure.

Possible meeting with Naryshkin

There had also been reports that Ratcliffe could meet with Naryshkin during his visit. Shot reported the possibility of such a meeting, although no official confirmation has been provided.

The Kremlin's confirmation that the visit was connected with intelligence contacts gives the trip a more specific context, while the exact issues discussed between the Russian and American sides remain undisclosed.