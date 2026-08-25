CIA Director John Ratcliffe Arrives in Moscow for Meetings With Russian Officials

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has arrived in Moscow for meetings with Russian officials, CBS and Axios said citing sources familiar with the visit. It is the first time Ratcliffe has traveled to Russia since becoming CIA director in January 2025.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Torok, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ John Ratcliffe observing the United States strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, June 2025

Ratcliffe arrives in Moscow aboard US military aircraft

CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported, citing sources, that Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow aboard a US Air Force C-17 military transport aircraft. Axios correspondent Barak Ravid also reported that two unnamed US officials had confirmed Ratcliffe's visit.

The sources described the purpose of the trip simply as "meetings in Moscow." No further details about the agenda or the Russian officials Ratcliffe is expected to meet have been disclosed.

Later, flight-tracking data showed that the US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III with the registration RCH4555 had departed Moscow's Vnukovo Airport and was heading toward Riga.

The aircraft's arrival initially raised questions

Information about Ratcliffe's visit emerged after a US Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III was spotted at Vnukovo, along with what CBS described as an American diplomatic motorcade. Neither Washington nor Moscow initially disclosed the identity of the senior US official who had arrived or the purpose of the visit.

According to Flightradar24 data, the aircraft departed Riga at approximately 8:50 a. m. Moscow time and landed at Vnukovo at about 10:04 a. m. on August 25. Two days earlier, on August 23, the aircraft had flown to Riga from Camp Springs, Maryland, where Andrews Air Force Base is located. Air Force One is among the aircraft based there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said he had no information about the arrival of the American aircraft.

Ratcliffe's first Moscow visit as CIA director

John Ratcliffe became director of the US Central Intelligence Agency on January 23, 2025. Previously, from May 2020 to January 2021, he served as US director of national intelligence, becoming the first person to head both agencies.

Ratcliffe has received the National Security Medal and the US Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

According to Axios, his trip is the first visit to Moscow by Ratcliffe since taking office and the highest-level visit to Russia by a representative of the Donald Trump administration since January.

Washington reportedly asked Kyiv to avoid strikes during visit

The reports of Ratcliffe's arrival came amid information that Washington had asked Kyiv to refrain from carrying out strikes against Moscow, St. Petersburg and Russia's northern regions between August 24 and 26.

The Financial Times reporter Christopher Miller, citing sources, reported that representatives of US President Donald Trump had made the request.

According to the FT sources, Washington explained that it planned to send a senior American official to Moscow by aircraft. Ukraine agreed not to carry out strikes during the specified period.

CIA's role in US-Russia prisoner exchanges

CBS noted that the CIA was involved in several recent prisoner exchanges between Russia and the United States. The agency participated in the April 2025 release of US and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina, whose case Ratcliffe personally handled, as well as the 2024 exchange that brought Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan back to the United States.

Previous CIA chief visited Moscow in 2021

The previous CIA director, William Burns, visited Moscow in November 2021. During that trip, he met with Russian officials, including then-Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin. Burns also spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, the discussions at the time focused on the movement of Russian troops and military equipment near Ukraine's northern border.

Ratcliffe's arrival therefore marks a significant new high-level US contact with Moscow, although the precise agenda of his meetings and the issues discussed remain undisclosed.