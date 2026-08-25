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UK Allows Technical Documentation for Storm Shadow Missiles to Go to Ukraine

World

Representatives of the United Kingdom, Moldova, Estonia, Luxembourg, and the European Council arrived in Kyiv on August 24 and agreed on the transfer of British missile technologies to Ukraine.

Storm Shadow missile over Crimea
Photo: Коллаж Midjourney 4.0 is licensed under Common Creative: свободное использование материала
Storm Shadow missile over Crimea

The headline outcome was London’s permission to hand over technical documentation from MBDA for components of the long-range SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles. The move is intended to enable Kyiv to set up assembly and production of the weapons at its own factories. In parallel, the European Commission approved a new defense-procurement package worth 6.1 billion euros for air-defense systems, radars, and ammunition.

The delegation included the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham—on his first foreign trip in office—Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Estonian President Alar Karis, Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, and European Council President Antonio Costa. Burnham declared that Moscow’s threats do not intimidate the British side. Moscow responded by officially accusing London of deliberately stoking the conflict.

“Transferring production of high-technology missiles into a combat zone creates critical risks. Even with blueprints in hand, such facilities instantly become priority targets for strikes, because concentrating complex equipment in a single location makes them vulnerable,” political scientist Sergey Mironov told Pravda.Ru.

Military experts doubt that production can be launched quickly. Ukraine lacks the necessary industrial base and specialized equipment. The missiles rely on American microchips, so the project cannot function without Washington’s consent. Moreover, Storm Shadow output depends on global supply chains; even in peacetime, serial production was measured in the low hundreds per year, making any rapid scale-up extremely difficult in the coming months or years.

Financial support remains partial as well. The 6.1 billion euros allocated do not cover Ukraine’s overall budget shortfall, which stands at roughly 27 billion dollars. Notably, the meeting took place without top U.S. officials. While the Trump administration pursues closed-door diplomacy and distances itself from Kyiv, European leaders are attempting to assume the role of principal sponsor and to redistribute the military risks.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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