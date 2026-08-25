Russia and Vatican Discuss Ukraine Conflict and Humanitarian Cooperation in Moscow

Relations between Russia and the Vatican are gaining renewed diplomatic importance as the Holy See seeks to keep channels of dialogue with Moscow open amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Natalia Murzinova is licensed under All Rights Reserved Vatican, St. Peter's Cathedral

Vatican envoy arrives in Moscow for talks with Russia

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, arrived in Moscow on August 24 for a visit focused on diplomacy, dialogue and humanitarian cooperation. His programme runs through August 28 and includes meetings with Russian officials, representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate and members of the Catholic community.

Gallagher is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on August 25 and presidential foreign-policy aide Yuri Ushakov on August 26. He will also hold talks with Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.

The Vatican has presented the visit as a continuation of its efforts to maintain dialogue with Russia at a particularly difficult moment in international relations. Gallagher’s previous visit to Moscow took place in November 2021, before the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine conflict expected to remain central to discussions

The conflict in Ukraine and prospects for a settlement are expected to feature prominently in the talks. Gallagher’s visit comes at a time when other diplomatic channels have faced serious difficulties, giving the Vatican an opportunity to maintain contacts with both sides.

Recent reports have also indicated that Ukraine, together with the United States and European partners, has been working on new proposals aimed at ending the conflict. The plan reportedly includes a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian and Ukrainian forces from the front line and the establishment of a buffer zone.

Against this background, the Vatican’s diplomatic contacts with Moscow could provide an additional channel for discussing possible humanitarian and political initiatives. However, the prospects for a rapid breakthrough remain uncertain.

Lavrov: Russia and Vatican to continue humanitarian cooperation

Following his meeting with Gallagher, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and the Vatican were prepared to continue cooperation on humanitarian issues connected with the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, particular attention was given to what he described as the highly sensitive “children’s dossier.” He said both sides had confirmed their mutual interest in continuing cooperation in this area and expressed appreciation for the Vatican’s active involvement in humanitarian matters.

Lavrov also said the talks covered the situation surrounding the Russian language, Russian-language education, Russian media and Russian culture in Ukraine. Moscow expects Vatican representatives to raise these issues in their contacts with Ukrainian officials.

Vatican maintains contacts with both Moscow and Kyiv

The Holy See has sought to preserve communication with both sides of the conflict while promoting humanitarian initiatives, including prisoner exchanges and the return of Ukrainian children.

Gallagher has also visited Ukraine. His current trip to Moscow therefore forms part of a broader diplomatic effort by the Vatican to maintain contact with the parties involved in the conflict.

Russia’s ambassador to the Holy See, Ivan Soltanovsky, said on August 22 that the Vatican continued to maintain an open dialogue with Moscow and did not support its political and diplomatic isolation.

Vatican previously offered to host Russia-Ukraine talks

The Vatican has previously offered to provide a venue for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. In May 2025, Pope Leo XIV said the Holy See was ready to facilitate dialogue. Lavrov subsequently described the idea of holding negotiations at the Vatican as unrealistic.

At the same time, Moscow and the Vatican have continued contacts through church channels. In July 2025, Pope Leo XIV met Metropolitan Anthony, head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations. Their discussions included relations between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches as well as international affairs.

Gallagher’s current visit demonstrates that, despite profound disagreements over Ukraine and other international issues, the Vatican continues to regard direct communication with Moscow as an important diplomatic instrument.