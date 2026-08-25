U.S. Air Force C-17 Lands in Moscow for First Time Since 2017

An American military transport aircraft landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on the morning of August 25, prompting questions about the purpose of the unusual flight.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ 00177 Boeing C-17A Globemaster III Serial 84-0177 New York Air Guard (32016693693)

The aircraft was a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III operated under the flight number RCH4555. According to Flightradar data, it departed Riga, Latvia, at approximately 8:50 a.m. Moscow time and reached Moscow at 10:04 a.m. Two days earlier, the same aircraft had flown to Latvia from Camp Springs, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., home to Andrews Air Force Base. The base also hosts Air Force One and other U.S. government aircraft.

The aircraft's recent flight history shows that it also traveled to Colombia on August 19 before returning to the United States the following day.

The Kremlin says it has no information about the flight

Neither Moscow nor Washington has officially disclosed why the U.S. military aircraft arrived in the Russian capital or who was aboard.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information concerning the flight. He also noted that the Kremlin had no meetings scheduled this week with representatives of the U.S. administration.

The arrival nevertheless attracted considerable attention because C-17 aircraft can carry military personnel, equipment and government delegations and can also support diplomatic transportation.

Mash reported that a C-17 had arrived in Moscow for the first time since 2017. Kommersant, meanwhile, recalled another U. S. military aircraft that landed at Vnukovo in February 2025 after departing from Andrews Air Force Base.

That earlier flight carried Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik after his release from a U.S. prison. Vinnik returned to Russia as part of an exchange that also involved American citizen Marc Fogel.

Could the aircraft be connected to an American prisoner?

One possible explanation emerged from journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who suggested that the C-17 might have arrived in connection with American citizen Charles Wayne Zimmerman.

Zimmerman received a five-year prison sentence in January after authorities found weapons and ammunition aboard his yacht. He had sailed from the United States to Sochi on June 19, 2025, intending to meet a Russian woman he had met online.

According to information presented during his trial, Zimmerman admitted his guilt. He said he had not properly familiarized himself with Russian law and believed the weapons he kept aboard his yacht for self-defense could remain there.

A source cited by Ostorozhno Media said Zimmerman was given a petition for clemency at his prison this summer. He reportedly signed the document, after which it was sent to Moscow.

There has been no official confirmation that the American aircraft's arrival has any connection with Zimmerman.

Russian lawmaker sees the flight as a possible sign of negotiations

Andrei Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, described the aircraft's arrival as a potentially positive development.

He argued that a technical emergency would hardly explain the choice of Moscow as a landing point, since other airports would normally have offered more immediate alternatives.

"Military command usually travels on military transport aircraft. It could well have something to do with negotiations. That is an assumption,” Kolesnik said.

The lawmaker also pointed out that an American military aircraft could not simply enter Russian airspace and land at one of Moscow's main airports without authorization.

"Since everything went fairly peacefully here, I think there is some kind of military matter involved, or perhaps some preliminary negotiations,” Kolesnik said.

For now, however, the exact purpose of the Boeing C-17's Moscow flight remains undisclosed. The aircraft's route from the United States through Riga and its arrival at Vnukovo have fueled speculation, but neither side has confirmed whether the flight was connected with diplomatic contacts, negotiations or the possible return of an American citizen.