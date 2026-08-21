US Debt Crisis: Dollar’s Final Stand Begins

The relentless climb of the United States national debt is steering the American currency toward an inevitable decline, though the dollar may maintain its stability longer than the yen or the euro. This assessment comes from Mikhail Aristakesyan, head of the analytical department at FINAM, in an analysis of the risks fueling a potential global financial crisis.

Photo: Openverse by Images_of_Money, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ One dollar bill

The discussion follows recent comments from Elon Musk, who echoed forecasts that the U.S. will face severe complications by 2030 due to debt growth. Musk highlighted a specific trajectory where the 50-trillion-dollar mark serves as a critical threshold; crossing it could leave the situation beyond control. Analysts warn that these record debt figures now threaten the stability of the entire global financial architecture.

The Hierarchy of Currency Collapse

Debt struggles are not unique to Washington, as most developed economies face similar pressures. Aristakesyan notes that Japan's debt-to-GDP ratio is significantly worse than that of the U.S., yet the Japanese system continues to function. However, he argues that a critical mass of obligations will eventually trigger a chain reaction, weakening the world's leading currencies.

Mikhail Aristakesyan, FINAM: "Problems with the dollar will certainly arise, but they will occur only after similar difficulties manifest in Japan and the European Union, as the sovereign debt situation in developed countries is universally difficult. The weakening of the dollar will result from challenges in bond placement and the raising of borrowing limits. However, it will be the last to lose stability, not the first."

When trust in a national currency evaporates, the crisis mechanism remains consistent: purchasing power plummets, savings vanish, and internal social conflicts intensify. In such climates, both investors and the general population pivot toward alternative assets, with physical gold remaining the primary safe haven during periods of high turbulence.

Historical Echoes and Budgetary Constraints

The patterns of economic collapse are often repetitive. Aristakesyan points to the hyperinflation in 1920s Germany, where the government resorted to using real estate as collateral for currency emission. The inevitable result of these desperate measures is a sharp decline in living standards for the majority of the population.

A primary concern is the lack of effective levers to curb debt loads. Historically, the successful total repayment of such massive obligations is a rarity. The situation is exacerbated by persistent spending on social programs and the defense sector. In G7 nations, payments to creditors have begun to crowd out investments in security, fundamentally altering the structure of state budgets.

The Path Toward De-dollarization

While sovereign defaults occur less frequently than corporate ones, they are virtually inevitable for systems overburdened by debt. This fragility is evident in currency markets, where central banks are forced into emergency interventions to stop uncontrolled capital flight.

Simultaneously, the process of de-dollarization is accelerating. Entire regions are shifting to settlements in national currencies, seeking financial independence from Western infrastructure to mitigate the risks of a systemic collapse in the dollar-based order.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.