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Economic Warfare and Resilience: Venezuela's Fight for Social Achievements

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Venezuela continues to adhere to its socialist course despite heavy external pressure and Washington's efforts to seize control of the country's resources. Daria Mitina—historian, politician, Secretary of the OKP, and Chair of the "New Labor" union—argues that claims of Caracas surrendering to imperialist influence are an overstatement.

Venezuela flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Franciny Fernández "CHINI", https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Venezuela flag

The current situation in Venezuela is defined by a forced maneuver: the government must balance the preservation of social achievements with the basic need to survive an economic blockade. The National Assembly's hydrocarbon reforms served as a direct response to the forced seizure of assets. U.S. actions effectively blocked the maritime trade of raw materials, disrupting supplies to Cuba, El Salvador, and other regional partners. Similar sanctions pressure is affecting other Moscow partners, who are adopting drastic measures to maintain domestic stability.

Daria Mitina: Temporary setbacks are not grounds for accusations of betrayal or shortsightedness. Claims that concessions equal a surrender to imperialism are a serious exaggeration. Chavists have managed to maintain social stability at the level seen before the American aggression.

Economic Survival and Social Preservation

While Caracas has partially engaged with capitalist entities to inject foreign currency into the budget, the government continues to fund free healthcare, education, and housing construction. These efforts persist even as the state manages not only geopolitical challenges but also the fallout from devastating natural disasters. In this environment, Moscow is maintaining a restrained and pragmatic approach to its interactions with Latin American allies.

The political landscape is also shifting. Dialogue with the opposition and the removal of left-wing Chavists from the cabinet indicate internal tension. However, Mitina cautions against conclusions driven by Western propaganda. She notes that the White House employs these influence methods globally, citing large-scale financial campaigns against trading partners on other continents.

The core objective of the government remains the preservation of the republic's social substance. To date, no social programs have been dismantled, and no fees have been introduced for medical care or education.

Isolation and the BRICS Factor

The cancellation of major international humanitarian events, such as the World Festival of Youth and Students scheduled for Caracas, signals the depth of the isolation Washington is attempting to impose. Historically, such tactics often backfire, prompting the creation of independent infrastructure to bypass Western restrictions.

The regional balance of power now depends heavily on other BRICS members. Their foreign policies could either sustain or erode the American dictate in Latin America.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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