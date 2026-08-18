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Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands

World

Russia has summoned the Japanese Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a diplomatic clash triggered by the Russian President's visit to the Kuril Islands. The escalation follows sharp statements from Tokyo and coincides with Japan's support for the Kyiv regime and ongoing sanctions pressure against Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vladimir Mazur, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian Foreign Ministry

Diplomatic Protest and Protocol Breach

On August 18, 2026, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Japanese Ambassador Akira Muto to deliver a formal protest. The move was a direct response to rhetoric from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi regarding Vladimir Putin's visit to Iturup Island on August 13. While Tokyo characterized the visit as "unacceptable," Moscow dismissed this reaction as unfounded.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted a breach of diplomatic protocol by Ambassador Muto, noting that the diplomat ignored summons from the ministry on August 14 and 17. During this period, Muto reportedly prioritized other activities, including organizing a visit for a Japanese business delegation without prior coordination with the Russian Foreign Ministry. The resulting meeting at Smolenskaya Square lasted 25 minutes.

Anton Kudryavtsev, political analyst: "Such a imbalance in the ambassador's actions—where business contacts are placed above diplomatic protocol during a period of acute tension—indicates chaos in Tokyo's strategy. Japan is attempting to maintain economic ties while simultaneously playing the role of Russia's primary opponent in Asia."

The Territorial Dispute and Legal Status

The conflict centers on the Kuril Islands, a territory acquired by the USSR in 1945. Following the Yalta agreements and the subsequent capitulation of Japan, Soviet forces occupied Southern Sakhalin and the entire Kuril chain. Despite their legal incorporation into the USSR, Tokyo has spent decades attempting to contest this status.

Event Date/Period Nature of Conflict
Yalta Agreement 1945 USSR obligations to enter the war against Japan
Denunciation of Neutrality Pact April 1945 Severance of diplomatic agreement with Tokyo
Kuril Operation August-September 1945 Occupation of the islands by Soviet troops
Visit to Iturup August 13, 2026 Renewed diplomatic escalation

Political analyst Vladimir Orlov stated that from the perspective of international law, the outcomes of World War II are final and any attempts by Tokyo to use sanctions or diplomatic blackmail to reclaim territories are destined for failure.

Geopolitical Context and Countermeasures

Moscow has signaled the possibility of implementing symmetrical sanction countermeasures. This stance is driven not only by territorial claims but also by Japan's open support for the Kyiv regime, which Russia views as a disregard for its security interests.

Analysts suggest that the tension reflects a broader geopolitical shift in Asia. While China develops a new economic architecture, Japan remains reliant on Western directives and outdated territorial claims. According to political analyst Sergey Mironov, dialogue regarding territorial issues is meaningless until the overall political paradigm changes, as Tokyo continues to attempt to revise the results of World War II.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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