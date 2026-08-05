World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Turkey Nears Historic Nuclear Milestone as Akkuyu Prepares for Test Operations

World

Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, is expected to begin test electricity generation before the end of 2026 as engineers move into the final stages of commissioning the facility's first reactor, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced.

Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rosatom Digital Press Office/АО «Аккую Нуклеар», https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant

Commissioning Work Enters Final Phase

Speaking to TRT Haber, Bayraktar said that approximately 15% to 20% of the testing program at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant has already been completed.

Once all commissioning tests are finished, the project is expected to enter trial operation, allowing the first reactor to generate electricity for the first time before the end of the year.

"Around 15 to 20 percent of the testing at Akkuyu has now been completed. Once these tests are finished, we expect to move into trial operation by the end of the year and begin generating the plant's first electricity. Both the Russian and Turkish sides are fully focused on achieving this goal," Bayraktar said.

Four-Reactor Project Continues to Advance

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is being built on Turkey's southern Mediterranean coast by Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, a subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, under an intergovernmental agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The project includes four Generation III+ VVER-1200 nuclear reactors, each with a generating capacity of 1,200 megawatts. Once all four units are operational, the plant will have a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts, making it one of Turkey's largest electricity generation facilities.

Thousands of Tests Underway

Bayraktar said commissioning activities continue on the first power unit, where engineers are carrying out approximately 2,000 individual system tests before the reactor can begin commercial operation.

Construction of the second, third and fourth reactor units is progressing simultaneously.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev announced on June 22 that construction work on the first reactor had been completed, allowing the project to move into its comprehensive testing and commissioning phase.

Turkey's Nuclear Energy Era Begins

The launch of the first Akkuyu reactor will mark Turkey's entry into nuclear power generation, diversifying the country's energy mix and establishing nuclear energy as a new source of domestic electricity production.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Announces Major Command Changes and Expands Russia's Drone Forces
Russia
Putin Announces Major Command Changes and Expands Russia's Drone Forces
Ukraine Warns Port Disruptions Could Cost Billions as Black Sea Strikes Intensify
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Warns Port Disruptions Could Cost Billions as Black Sea Strikes Intensify
S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day
Hotspots and Incidents
S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day
Popular
S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day

Russian S-400 systems shot down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in a single day and a total of 24 aircraft of various types over the course of one week

S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
Russia's Fully Domestic MC-21 Takes Flight, Marking New Era for Civil Aviation
Ukraine Warns Port Disruptions Could Cost Billions as Black Sea Strikes Intensify
Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do Guy Somerset Why the US and Japan Moved to Support the Yen – and What It Means for Global Markets Lyuba Lulko Poland's Military Reform Signals a Fundamental Shift in NATO's Eastern Defense Strategy Andrey Nikolaev
Putin Signs Law Expanding Restrictions on Russians Convicted While Living Abroad
Six Killed in Shooting Near Sevastopol as Russian Serviceman Opens Fire
Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe
Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe
Last materials
Turkey Nears Historic Nuclear Milestone as Akkuyu Prepares for Test Operations
Russian Travelers Spent Up to $57,000 on Luxury Holidays in July 2026
Stop The Pain: Why Your Neck And Back Hurt After Ab Training
Jared Leto Loses Major Movie Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims
Family Mortgage Share In Astrakhan Region Reaches Nearly 90 Percent
Real Wages In Kursk Region Rise 14.3 Percent By May 2026
Apple Marmalade Secrets: How Natural Pectin Gives That Perfect Gel
Kyrgyzstan Introduces Mandatory Permits for Victory Peak Expeditions
Putin Announces Major Command Changes and Expands Russia's Drone Forces
Moscow Wedding Now Costs at Least $25,000 as Prices Continue to Climb
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.