Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has indicated that Germany's advanced RCH 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers may already be operating in Ukraine, offering the strongest public suggestion to date that the next-generation artillery systems have been delivered.

Photo: knds.de by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ German howitzer Boxer RCH 155

Speaking during a visit to KNDS's production facility in Kassel, Pistorius said the RCH 155 had been "very well received in Ukraine." Until now, Berlin had officially confirmed only that Ukrainian personnel were training on the system in Germany, without announcing that the howitzers had entered Ukrainian service.

Pistorius Hints at Earlier Delivery

According to the Hartpunkt defense publication, the minister told employees at the factory:

"Where you are standing today, the first wheeled howitzer that later went to Ukraine stood two years ago."

The remark appears to indicate that at least one RCH 155 has already reached Ukraine. German authorities, however, have not confirmed whether the system has entered combat or been deployed on the battlefield.

One of the World's Most Advanced Artillery Systems

The RCH 155 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced wheeled self-propelled artillery systems currently in production. Mounted on an armored Boxer chassis, it features a fully automated 155 mm gun capable of firing while on the move—a capability designed to reduce vulnerability to counter-battery fire and drone attacks by allowing the vehicle to relocate immediately after engaging a target.

Germany has committed to supplying Ukraine with a total of 54 RCH 155 systems, enough to equip three artillery battalions. The Bundeswehr has ordered 84 units for its own forces, while the United Kingdom and Switzerland have also placed procurement orders.

Western Military Assistance Continues

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has officially received extensive military assistance from Western allies, including the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the United Kingdom. According to publicly available figures cited by Russian sources, these deliveries have included more than 900 tanks, approximately 1,300 infantry fighting vehicles, around 800 artillery systems, and about 100 air defense systems.