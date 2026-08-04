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Poland and China Lead Global Gold Buying as Central Banks Boost Reserves

World

Central banks around the world continued to expand their gold reserves in June 2026, with Poland and China emerging as the largest buyers, according to the latest data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

Gold bullion
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gold&Co, Goldankauf Wien, Handel mit Edelmetallen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Gold bullion

The figures highlight continued strong demand for gold among monetary authorities, even as some countries reduced their holdings.

Poland and China Top June Gold Purchases

According to the WGC, central banks collectively purchased 51 tonnes of gold in June. Poland added 19 tonnes to its reserves, while China increased its holdings by 15 tonnes.

Other notable buyers included Uzbekistan, which acquired nine tonnes, Kazakhstan with seven tonnes, and Jordan with three tonnes.

During the same month, Russia reduced its reserves by nine tonnes, while Turkey sold two tonnes of gold.

Gold Demand Remains Strong Throughout 2026

For the first six months of 2026, Poland ranked as the world's largest official gold buyer, adding 82 tonnes to its reserves. Uzbekistan followed with 41 tonnes, China purchased 40 tonnes, and Kazakhstan added 27 tonnes.

Over the same period, Turkey reduced its holdings by 83 tonnes, while Russia sold a total of 44 tonnes.

The World Gold Council also reported that global central bank purchases reached 289 tonnes during the second quarter of 2026, marking a record level for the April-June period.

According to the report, Russia became the largest net seller of gold during the second quarter after reducing its reserves by 22 tonnes.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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