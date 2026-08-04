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Syria Restores Direct Flights to Russia for the First Time Since Assad's Ouster

World

Syrian Airlines will resume direct passenger flights between Damascus and Moscow later this month, restoring regular air service between the two countries for the first time since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

An airplane in the sky
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adrian Pingstone Arpingstone, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
An airplane in the sky

According to the airline's published schedule, nonstop flights will begin on August 16 and operate once a week, every Sunday. Aircraft will arrive at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after a flight lasting approximately four hours and 50 minutes.

Weekly Moscow-Damascus Service Begins in August

Economy-class tickets are available from around $350 (approximately 28,000 rubles). At present, passengers can purchase tickets only through the airline's official website or mobile application, as the flights have not yet appeared on major travel booking platforms.

Direct air service between Russia and Syria continued throughout much of the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011. Syrian Airlines and Cham Wings both operated regular flights between Moscow and Damascus during that period.

Flights Resume After Months of Suspension

The route was suspended on December 8, 2024, after armed opposition forces entered Damascus, the government of Bashar al-Assad collapsed, and the capital's international airport temporarily ceased operations.

Following Syria's political transition, airlines repeatedly indicated that flights could eventually resume, although they said in the spring of 2025 that no concrete timetable had been established.

Despite the restoration of direct air service, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to advise Russian citizens against traveling to Syria because of the security situation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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