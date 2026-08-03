Romanian navy blows up rock in Danube

Romania Uses Controlled Explosion in Danube to Safeguard Nuclear Power Plant Cooling

Romania has carried out a controlled explosion in the Danube River to increase water flow to the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant after prolonged drought pushed river levels to critical lows. According to Bloomberg, the operation aimed to ensure a sufficient water supply for the plant's reactor cooling systems.

The unusually dry conditions have raised concerns about the reliability of cooling water, prompting Romanian authorities to take emergency measures to protect one of the country's most important energy facilities.

Military Engineers Used Explosives to Increase Water Flow

According to the report, the Romanian military used approximately 180 kilograms of explosives in a controlled operation to improve the flow of water through the affected section of the Danube.

The work focused on maintaining the volume of water required for the nuclear power plant's cooling systems. Earlier, one of the reactors at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant was temporarily taken offline because of the severe drought and declining river levels.

Climate Change Poses New Challenges for Nuclear Energy

The Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant is one of Romania's most strategically important energy assets, generating roughly one-fifth of the country's electricity. The facility operates two Canadian-designed CANDU reactors.

Nuclear power plants depend on large volumes of water to safely cool their reactors. In recent years, rising temperatures and prolonged droughts across Europe have forced several nuclear facilities to reduce electricity generation as river levels fell and water temperatures increased.

Romania's intervention in the Danube highlights the growing challenge of balancing energy security with worsening water shortages linked to climate change.