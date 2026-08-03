US Army Launches First Multi-Domain Command for Future Warfare

The U.S. Army has officially established its first Multi-Domain Command, marking a major step in its ongoing modernization effort. The new formation combines conventional ground forces with advanced cyber, electronic warfare, intelligence, drone, and long-range precision strike capabilities under a single command structure.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Staff Sgt. Steven Colvin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Army

New Command Brings Together 12,000 Soldiers

The Army formally activated the 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command — Pacific by integrating the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force with the 7th Infantry Division. Headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, the new command oversees approximately 12,000 personnel.

The formation is the first of its kind in the U.S. Army. It combines the long-established combat capabilities of the 7th Infantry Division with the specialized expertise of the Multi-Domain Task Force, which focuses on cyber warfare, electronic warfare, intelligence operations, long-range fires, and large-scale drone operations.

Designed for Modern Multi-Domain Warfare

The new organization forms part of the Army's broader transformation strategy, which aims to prepare U.S. forces for conflicts involving highly advanced adversaries across land, air, sea, space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

In May, Deputy Commander Colonel Todd Burroughs described the command as a self-sustaining force capable of operating much like a covering force. It will conduct intelligence and counterintelligence missions while using cyber operations, electronic warfare, and long-range artillery to disrupt enemy positions before larger joint forces move into battle.

The command combines two Stryker Brigade Combat Teams from the 7th Infantry Division with the long-range precision strike and cyber capabilities of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force.

A key element of the concept is what the Army calls the "cross-domain contact layer," which focuses on rapidly detecting, identifying, and eliminating threats across multiple operational domains.

Major General Bernard J. Harrington, commander of the new formation, said the division will employ capabilities including unmanned surface vessels, long-range one-way attack drones, and systems designed to penetrate enemy anti-access and area-denial (A2/AD) networks.

"Through our new cross-domain contact layer concept, we intend to place every radar, every data transmission node, and every command headquarters at continuous risk alongside our joint partners and allies," Harrington said.