Trump Sets the Record Straight on Patriot Missile License for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said the United States has not authorized Ukraine to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense system, emphasizing that Washington will exercise extreme caution when considering the transfer of advanced military technology.

Photo: armed.mapn.ro by MApN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Patriot air defense missile complex

"The United States has not agreed to Ukraine producing missiles for Patriot. We will be very careful about allowing anyone to manufacture them," Trump said, according to Reuters.

Washington Remains Cautious Over Technology Transfers

Trump said the United States has not shared Patriot production technology with any country, although discussions on the issue have taken place.

He stressed that Washington must carefully weigh any decision involving the transfer of sophisticated weapons technology to foreign partners.

"Handing over this kind of technology is not a simple matter. The countries you give it to could one day turn against you. That is always a possibility. We have to be very careful," Trump said.

No Final Decision on Production License

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said he was not yet prepared to confirm whether the United States would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot air defense systems.

He described the Patriot system as a unique and highly advanced weapon, adding that Washington has traditionally avoided licensing production of such military equipment.

"It is a very unusual weapon, and we have to be careful about who receives licenses. We generally do not issue licenses for equipment like this," Trump told the newspaper.

The comments came just two days after a meeting at the White House, following which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Trump had agreed to transfer the relevant technology to Kyiv. Trump's latest remarks presented a more cautious position than the one previously described by the Ukrainian side.

Request for Additional Patriot Missiles Reportedly Rejected

According to The Atlantic, Trump also declined Zelensky's request to provide Ukraine with 300 Patriot missiles before the winter season.

The magazine reported that the Ukrainian president sought the missiles to help protect the country's energy infrastructure against potential attacks during the colder months. Trump reportedly rejected the request.

Instead of supplying additional interceptors, the U.S. president indicated that Washington was prepared to consider granting Ukraine a license to manufacture its own Patriot interceptor missiles, although he has since made clear that no final decision has been taken.