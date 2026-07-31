India Set to Become World's Second-Largest Ammonia Producer by 2030

India is poised to become the world's second-largest producer of ammonia by 2030, ranking behind only the United States. According to data from the GlobalData analytical platform, the country will account for more than 15% of the projected increase in global ammonia production capacity over the remainder of the decade.
India plans to achieve this expansion through the launch of six new ammonia production projects. Among the companies leading the investment drive are Reliance Industries and Madras Fertilizers, both of which are developing large-scale capacity expansion projects.
The fertilizer industry remains the country's largest consumer of ammonia, while industrial demand comes primarily from water treatment, textile processing and refrigeration systems.
Expanding domestic production supports three strategic objectives: strengthening food security, reducing reliance on imported ammonia and accelerating the development of low-carbon, or "green," ammonia to help meet India's long-term net-zero emissions goals.
Financial analyst Nikita Volkov says countries often expand domestic ammonia production to gain greater control over manufacturing costs and reduce their exposure to fluctuations in global natural gas prices, which have a direct impact on ammonia production costs.
The expansion comes as global natural gas markets continue to face price volatility, driven in part by geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran.
GlobalData's report does not disclose the expected investment value of the six planned facilities or specify how much additional production capacity they will add.
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