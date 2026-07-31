Pyongyang Says US Military Buildup in Japan Brings Korean Peninsula Closer to War

North Korea has accused the United States of moving the Korean Peninsula closer to armed conflict after Washington expanded the role of its military headquarters in Japan. In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang argued that the reorganization reflects America's broader strategy to prepare for a large-scale military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Photo: flickr.com by Roman Harak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ DPRK flag

Pyongyang Says Washington Is Preparing for War

According to KCNA, the expanded headquarters no longer serves as a conventional command structure. Instead, it functions as a wartime command responsible for coordinating US allies deployed across the region.

The agency claimed the new structure gives Washington the capability to conduct prolonged, high-intensity military operations alongside its regional partners.

"Even our adversaries now admit that an armed clash on the Korean Peninsula is no longer a matter of possibility but a matter of time," the agency said.

Joint Military Drills Add to Regional Tensions

The statement came shortly after US and Japanese forces completed the annual Resolute Dragon exercise on Japan's southern island of Kyushu. The drills focused on scenarios involving the seizure and defence of disputed islands.

Roughly 90 US Marines joined 300 members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force in live-fire exercises using rifles and mortars against targets at various ranges.

The military also deployed Neros Archer strike drones and Stalker VXE3 reconnaissance drones equipped with infrared cameras for nighttime surveillance and target detection.

Special operations personnel from Australia, France and the Philippines observed the exercise, highlighting the growing military cooperation among Washington's allies in the Indo-Pacific.