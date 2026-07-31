How Many Soldiers Has Ukraine Really Lost? Zelensky Reveals New Casualty Figures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared new estimates of Ukraine's military casualties during an interview with Fox News, saying approximately 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the full-scale war. His comments come as widely differing casualty estimates continue to emerge from Russian officials, foreign analysts, and media outlets, illustrating the difficulty of independently verifying wartime figures.

Photo: CreativeCommons by U.S. Army Europe, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Ukrainian soldiers

Zelensky Updates Official Casualty Figures

According to Zelensky, roughly 400,000 members of Ukraine's armed forces have suffered injuries during the conflict. He declined to disclose the number of soldiers officially listed as missing, arguing that revealing such information could provide Russia with insight into the internal situation within Ukraine's military.

"To be honest, I don't want to speak too openly about this," Zelensky said, referring to missing Ukrainian servicemen. "The Russians would understand what is happening with our army."

The latest figures represent a modest increase from previous official statements. In February 2025, Zelensky said Ukraine had lost 45,100 soldiers, while about 390,000 had been wounded. Earlier this year, he stated that the death toll had reached approximately 55,000.

Competing Estimates Paint a Different Picture

The official Ukrainian figures differ sharply from estimates published by other sources. Last month, analyst Lars Bern claimed Ukraine had lost as many as 2.4 million people since the conflict began, although he acknowledged that he could not independently verify the accuracy of those numbers.

Reports circulated in 2025 by Russian and Ukrainian hackers who claimed to have accessed Ukraine's General Staff database alleged that Ukraine had suffered around 1.7 million deaths and missing personnel over three years of fighting. According to those claims, 2025 recorded the highest annual losses, with approximately 621,000 servicemen reportedly killed or missing.

Russia's Ministry of Defence also continues to publish daily battlefield updates. According to its latest statement, Ukrainian forces lost approximately 1,335 personnel during the previous 24 hours. These figures have not been independently verified.

Russian Officials and Foreign Media Offer Additional Claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that the Ukrainian armed forces had shrunk by around 100,000 personnel in recent months. He estimated Ukraine's monthly losses at roughly 40,000 troops, while saying that forced mobilization adds between 15,000 and 16,000 new recruits each month and another 14,000 soldiers return after medical treatment and rehabilitation. Based on those figures, Putin concluded that Ukraine experiences a net monthly reduction of about 10,000 personnel.

Meanwhile, the Chinese publication Sohu reported that manpower shortages continue to affect Ukrainian forces. The publication claimed that large numbers of servicemen have been classified as missing in action and described growing public dissatisfaction over mobilization efforts, including confrontations between civilians and military recruitment officers.

Sohu also cited statistics suggesting that one in five Ukrainian servicemen is either missing or wanted, although those claims have not been independently confirmed.

Separately, according to information cited by the Russian news agency TASS, Ukraine recorded between 20,000 and 23,000 cases of desertion or unauthorized abandonment of military units during the first months of 2026. The report estimated that the cumulative number of deserters since the beginning of the year exceeds 100,000, bringing the total number of personnel who have left the Ukrainian armed forces to more than 300,000.