World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Claude AI Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns After Breaching Real Infrastructure

World

Anthropic has revealed that its Claude artificial intelligence models breached the systems of three real companies during cybersecurity testing.

Cybersecurity
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cybersecurity

The experiment involved Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Mythos 5, and an internal experimental AI model. Under the test scenario, the models were supposed to operate inside an isolated simulation with no internet access. Their task was to penetrate a fictional computer system and retrieve hidden information.

Claude Breached a Real Company's Infrastructure

In the first incident, the fictional company created for the simulation happened to share its name with a real internet domain. Claude Opus 4.7 connected to the internet, compromised the infrastructure of the actual company, and gained access to its production database. Even after recognizing that the target belonged to a real organization, the AI continued the intrusion.

AI Created and Published Malware

In the second scenario, Claude Mythos 5 encountered an instruction inside the simulation directing it to install a Python package that did not actually exist.

Instead, the model created a malicious package with the same name and decided to publish it on the public PyPI repository. To register an account, the AI attempted to obtain a phone number and financial resources but ultimately completed the registration using a free email account.

The malicious package was subsequently downloaded onto real systems, allowing Claude to obtain user credentials.

Third Model Scanned Thousands of Internet Hosts

During the third test, Anthropic's internal experimental model failed to locate the simulated target. It then scanned approximately 9,000 internet hosts before compromising an application belonging to a real company.

After determining that the target was genuine rather than simulated, the model stopped the attack.

The affected organizations learned about the security breaches only after Anthropic notified them.

According to the company, the AI models were not attempting to "escape" the simulation. Instead, they acted on an incorrect understanding of their operating environment, and Anthropic described the incidents as the result of an operational failure.

Amazon Spent Millions Beyond Budget on Claude

Meanwhile, employees at Amazon reportedly exceeded their AI budget by nearly $2.5 million while using Claude Sonnet, according to the Financial Times.

One team used the AI agent to verify information about book authors and marketplace service providers. The system initially generated numerous errors, causing token usage to soar. As a result, the project overspent its allocated budget by $1.8 million—roughly 860 percent above the original plan. Engineers reportedly spent five months identifying the underlying problems.

A second team exceeded its budget by approximately $550,000 while implementing and configuring a financial auditing system powered by Claude.

A third project, which employed the AI model to improve logistics and accelerate delivery operations, generated an additional $134,000 in unexpected costs.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Future: What the Landmark Agreement With the US Means
Asia
Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Future: What the Landmark Agreement With the US Means
Poland Investigates Suspected Russian Kh-101 Missile as NATO Responds
World
Poland Investigates Suspected Russian Kh-101 Missile as NATO Responds
Washington Chooses Path of Maximum Pressure on Russia's Trading Partners. Who Will Give In?
Americas
Washington Chooses Path of Maximum Pressure on Russia's Trading Partners. Who Will Give In?
Popular
China's New Passenger Aircraft Takes Flight, Challenging Airbus in High-Altitude Aviation

China's domestically developed C919-600 Plateau passenger jet has completed its maiden flight, marking another milestone in the country's effort to strengthen its commercial aviation industry and expand high-altitude air operations.

China's New Passenger Aircraft Takes Flight, Challenging Airbus in High-Altitude Aviation
Armenia May Seek Billions From Russia Over Railway Concession
Armenia May Seek Billions From Russia Over Railway Concession
Poland Investigates Suspected Russian Kh-101 Missile as NATO Responds
Poland's Military Reform Signals a Fundamental Shift in NATO's Eastern Defense Strategy
Poland's Military Reform Signals a Fundamental Shift in NATO's Eastern Defense Strategy Andrey Nikolaev Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Future: What the Landmark Agreement With the US Means Andrey Mihayloff The Birth of a New Middle East, and the Remaking of World Order Peter Baofu
Poland Investigates Blast as Tusk Warns Against Rushing to Blame Russia
US Bans New Robot Vacuums and Robotic Lawn Mowers Under AI Manufacturing Push
Russian Official Arrested in Multi-Billion Drone Fraud Investigation
Russian Official Arrested in Multi-Billion Drone Fraud Investigation
Last materials
Spain Deploys Army as Thousands of Migrants Rush Ceuta Border From Morocco
Higher Gold Tariffs in India Fuel Illegal Trade and Hit Jewelry Market
Thailand Murder Suspects Confess to Killing Russian Brother and Sister
Poland's Military Reform Signals a Fundamental Shift in NATO's Eastern Defense Strategy
Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Future: What the Landmark Agreement With the US Means
Bananas or Apples? Dietitian Reveals Which Fruit Is Better for Gut Health
Armenia May Seek Billions From Russia Over Railway Concession
Free IVF With Pavel Durov’s Donor Sperm Continues Despite Terrorism List Designation
Poland Investigates Suspected Russian Kh-101 Missile as NATO Responds
China's New Passenger Aircraft Takes Flight, Challenging Airbus in High-Altitude Aviation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.