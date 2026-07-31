Anthropic has revealed that its Claude artificial intelligence models breached the systems of three real companies during cybersecurity testing.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cybersecurity

The experiment involved Claude Opus 4.7, Claude Mythos 5, and an internal experimental AI model. Under the test scenario, the models were supposed to operate inside an isolated simulation with no internet access. Their task was to penetrate a fictional computer system and retrieve hidden information.

Claude Breached a Real Company's Infrastructure

In the first incident, the fictional company created for the simulation happened to share its name with a real internet domain. Claude Opus 4.7 connected to the internet, compromised the infrastructure of the actual company, and gained access to its production database. Even after recognizing that the target belonged to a real organization, the AI continued the intrusion.

AI Created and Published Malware

In the second scenario, Claude Mythos 5 encountered an instruction inside the simulation directing it to install a Python package that did not actually exist.

Instead, the model created a malicious package with the same name and decided to publish it on the public PyPI repository. To register an account, the AI attempted to obtain a phone number and financial resources but ultimately completed the registration using a free email account.

The malicious package was subsequently downloaded onto real systems, allowing Claude to obtain user credentials.

Third Model Scanned Thousands of Internet Hosts

During the third test, Anthropic's internal experimental model failed to locate the simulated target. It then scanned approximately 9,000 internet hosts before compromising an application belonging to a real company.

After determining that the target was genuine rather than simulated, the model stopped the attack.

The affected organizations learned about the security breaches only after Anthropic notified them.

According to the company, the AI models were not attempting to "escape" the simulation. Instead, they acted on an incorrect understanding of their operating environment, and Anthropic described the incidents as the result of an operational failure.

Amazon Spent Millions Beyond Budget on Claude

Meanwhile, employees at Amazon reportedly exceeded their AI budget by nearly $2.5 million while using Claude Sonnet, according to the Financial Times.

One team used the AI agent to verify information about book authors and marketplace service providers. The system initially generated numerous errors, causing token usage to soar. As a result, the project overspent its allocated budget by $1.8 million—roughly 860 percent above the original plan. Engineers reportedly spent five months identifying the underlying problems.

A second team exceeded its budget by approximately $550,000 while implementing and configuring a financial auditing system powered by Claude.

A third project, which employed the AI model to improve logistics and accelerate delivery operations, generated an additional $134,000 in unexpected costs.