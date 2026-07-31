Moroccan Migrants Break Through Border Into Spain

Spain Deploys Army as Thousands of Migrants Rush Ceuta Border From Morocco

Spain has deployed military units to its North African enclave of Ceuta after a sharp increase in illegal border crossings from neighboring Morocco overwhelmed local authorities. The surge has left reception centers overcrowded and intensified concerns over a growing humanitarian emergency.

Thousands Attempt to Reach Ceuta as Death Toll Rises

According to El País, Cadena SER, and EFE, between 1,500 and 2,000 migrants have entered Ceuta over the past ten days. At least 18 people have died while attempting to reach the Spanish territory, many of them trying to swim across the border.

On July 30, thousands more migrants gathered on the Moroccan side of the border, forming a crowd stretching for more than five kilometers. Moroccan security forces responded by deploying tear gas and water cannons in an effort to disperse the crowds.

Spain and Morocco have agreed to cooperate on the rapid return of migrants who entered Ceuta illegally, while Spanish authorities have mobilized military personnel to support border security and assist local law enforcement.

Political Dispute Grows as Reception Centers Reach Capacity

The mayor of Ceuta said the city is receiving roughly 300 migrants every day. Reception facilities designed to accommodate about 500 people have exceeded their capacity, prompting the mayor to describe the situation as "an absolute humanitarian and social catastrophe." He called for a unified command structure and decisive action to manage the crisis.

Spain's opposition People's Party blamed the surge on the government's earlier decision to grant legal status to approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants. Government sources quoted by El País argued that the increase followed a recent Supreme Court ruling that barred authorities from immediately deporting migrants who reached Spanish territory by swimming across the border.

The crisis has also drawn international attention. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her government would consider "extraordinary measures to protect the borders," including the possible temporary suspension of Schengen free movement along Italy's border with Spain if migration pressures continue to rise.