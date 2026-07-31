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Higher Gold Tariffs in India Fuel Illegal Trade and Hit Jewelry Market

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India's decision to raise import duties on gold has produced an unexpected consequence, triggering a sharp increase in smuggling while hurting the country's legal gold trade. The findings come from the World Gold Council (WGC), as reported by Reuters.

Gold bullion
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Gold bullion

Higher Import Duties Drive Illegal Gold Trade

In May, India more than doubled its import duty on gold to 15%. Combined with the country's 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST), the total price gap reached 18%, creating a strong financial incentive for illegal imports.

The higher costs have fueled a surge in gold smuggling, dealing a blow to India's organized jewelry industry.

"The price difference is enormous, and it is fueling an entire industry," said Sachin Jain, CEO of the World Gold Council's Indian operations.

Between May 13 and June 30, Indian authorities seized 160.9 metric tons of smuggled gold, compared with 86.2 metric tons during the previous reporting period. Smuggling had declined significantly in 2024 and 2025 after earlier reductions in import duties, but the trend has now reversed. Market participants estimate that illegal gold imports could exceed 100 metric tons during 2026.

Legal Imports Decline as Central Banks Increase Gold Purchases

India's net gold imports fell 23% year over year in the second quarter to 98.1 metric tons, the lowest quarterly level since September 2020. Overall gold demand declined 6% to 131.4 metric tons, as weaker jewelry purchases outweighed continued strong investment demand.

While India's commercial market weakened, central banks around the world sharply increased their gold purchases during the second quarter of 2026.

According to the World Gold Council, central banks bought a combined 289 metric tons of gold during the quarter, setting a new record for the period. Poland led all buyers by adding 51 metric tons to its reserves, while China increased its holdings by another 33 metric tons.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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