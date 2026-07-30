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Poland Investigates Suspected Russian Kh-101 Missile as NATO Responds

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NATO deployed military assets after an unidentified aerial object violated Polish airspace, according to CNN, citing unnamed alliance officials.

Missile attack
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the Western Military District, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Missile attack

To respond to the incident, NATO dispatched two fighter jets and an aerial refueling aircraft. Poland also deployed an airborne early warning aircraft and a military helicopter.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, said the alliance would continue taking all necessary measures to protect the territory of its member states.

Poland Investigates Suspected Kh-101 Cruise Missile

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the object that crashed in the Lublin Voivodeship was believed to be a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, although he acknowledged that the final forensic examination of the wreckage has not yet been completed.

"At this stage, everything indicates that we were dealing with a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile," Tusk said.

He also noted that he remains in contact with European leaders, who have expressed solidarity with Poland and their readiness to provide any assistance Warsaw may require.

Object Detected Overnight

The incident occurred during the night of July 30, when Poland's Operational Command reported detecting an unidentified object in the country's airspace.

"At 3:40 a. m., an unidentified object moving westward was detected in Polish airspace. An F-16 fighter jet was dispatched to identify and intercept the object," the military said.

Polish military officials believe a Russian cruise missile crashed in the Lublin Voivodeship near the Ukrainian border.

According to Polish authorities, the impact site contains a crater measuring approximately 10 meters in diameter and 5 meters in depth, suggesting the detonation of a high-explosive warhead.

About the Kh-101 Cruise Missile

The Kh-101 is a Russian long-range air-launched cruise missile with an operational range of up to 5,500 kilometers. It can carry a warhead weighing up to 960 kilograms and is launched from strategic bomber aircraft.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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