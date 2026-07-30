World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Bans New Robot Vacuums and Robotic Lawn Mowers Under AI Manufacturing Push

World

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has barred the sale of all newly introduced robot vacuums and robotic lawn mowers, expanding restrictions that recently targeted humanoid robots. The new rules apply only to products that have not yet received FCC certification.

Xiaomi vacuum cleaner
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Xiaomi vacuum cleaner

Manufacturers must now either produce eligible robots in the United States or commit to relocating their supply chains to the country to obtain approval. The FCC may grant temporary exemptions for specific models while companies transition their manufacturing operations to the U.S.

Trump AI Strategy Targets Overseas Robot Manufacturing

The restrictions form part of the Trump administration's Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, which aims to shift robot manufacturing and supply chains to the United States.

Under the new regulation, companies may no longer import robots that have not received FCC approval unless they obtain a special authorization for individual models. Officials designed those exemptions primarily as a temporary measure for manufacturers actively moving production to the United States.

The global robot vacuum market remains heavily dependent on Chinese manufacturers. The five largest brands-Roborock, Ecovacs, Dreame, Xiaomi, and Narwal-all operate from China and together control roughly 70% of the worldwide market.

Broad Definition Covers Many Types of Autonomous Robots

Although policymakers initially focused on humanoid and quadruped robots, the FCC adopted a much broader definition in its published order.

The regulation covers any robot that can move autonomously, carries one or more sensors, connects to a network, and weighs more than 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms), including any accompanying docking station.

As a result, the restrictions extend beyond robot vacuums and robotic mops to include robotic lawn mowers, pool-cleaning robots, autonomous transport robots, and many robotic systems used in warehouses, logistics centers, and manufacturing facilities.

Robots that already hold FCC certification may continue to be sold in the United States, and the new rules do not affect devices already in use. However, if the regulation remains unchanged, manufacturers will not be able to import newly developed robot models without special permission. Industry analysts expect that many new robots will either never reach the U. S. market or arrive significantly later than in other countries.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Extreme Heat Wave Kills Almost 10,000 People in Germany
Society
Extreme Heat Wave Kills Almost 10,000 People in Germany
Breakthrough Cancer Therapies Turn Many Deadly Tumors Into Treatable Diseases
Science
Breakthrough Cancer Therapies Turn Many Deadly Tumors Into Treatable Diseases
Popular
China Reportedly Plans Major MANPADS Shipment to Iran

Reuters has reported that China is preparing a large shipment of portable air defense missile systems to Iran, although Beijing has firmly denied the claims.

China Reportedly Plans Major MANPADS Shipment to Iran
The Birth of a New Middle East, and the Remaking of World Order
The Birth of a New Middle East, and the Remaking of World Order
Russia Deploys Laser Weapons to Counter Drone Attacks at a Fraction of the Cost
Washington Chooses Path of Maximum Pressure on Russia's Trading Partners. Who Will Give In?
China, the Philippines, and the US: A New Flashpoint Emerges in the South China Sea Andrey Nikolaev The Birth of a New Middle East, and the Remaking of World Order Peter Baofu Washington Chooses Path of Maximum Pressure on Russia's Trading Partners. Who Will Give In? Lyuba Lulko
China, the Philippines, and the US: A New Flashpoint Emerges in the South China Sea
Donald Trump Tries to Have Fun During Lindsey Graham's Funeral
Breakthrough Cancer Therapies Turn Many Deadly Tumors Into Treatable Diseases
Breakthrough Cancer Therapies Turn Many Deadly Tumors Into Treatable Diseases
Last materials
US Bans New Robot Vacuums and Robotic Lawn Mowers Under AI Manufacturing Push
Russia Adds Telegram Founder Pavel Durov to Terrorists and Extremists List
19th-Century Dutch Schooner Discovered on the Floor of the Gulf of Finland
Russian Official Arrested in Multi-Billion Drone Fraud Investigation
Poland Investigates Blast as Tusk Warns Against Rushing to Blame Russia
Extreme Heat Wave Kills Almost 10,000 People in Germany
China Reportedly Plans Major MANPADS Shipment to Iran
U.S. Expands National Security Ban to Include Humanoid and Quadruped Robots
China, the Philippines, and the US: A New Flashpoint Emerges in the South China Sea
The Birth of a New Middle East, and the Remaking of World Order
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.