US Bans New Robot Vacuums and Robotic Lawn Mowers Under AI Manufacturing Push

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has barred the sale of all newly introduced robot vacuums and robotic lawn mowers, expanding restrictions that recently targeted humanoid robots. The new rules apply only to products that have not yet received FCC certification.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Xiaomi vacuum cleaner

Manufacturers must now either produce eligible robots in the United States or commit to relocating their supply chains to the country to obtain approval. The FCC may grant temporary exemptions for specific models while companies transition their manufacturing operations to the U.S.

Trump AI Strategy Targets Overseas Robot Manufacturing

The restrictions form part of the Trump administration's Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, which aims to shift robot manufacturing and supply chains to the United States.

Under the new regulation, companies may no longer import robots that have not received FCC approval unless they obtain a special authorization for individual models. Officials designed those exemptions primarily as a temporary measure for manufacturers actively moving production to the United States.

The global robot vacuum market remains heavily dependent on Chinese manufacturers. The five largest brands-Roborock, Ecovacs, Dreame, Xiaomi, and Narwal-all operate from China and together control roughly 70% of the worldwide market.

Broad Definition Covers Many Types of Autonomous Robots

Although policymakers initially focused on humanoid and quadruped robots, the FCC adopted a much broader definition in its published order.

The regulation covers any robot that can move autonomously, carries one or more sensors, connects to a network, and weighs more than 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms), including any accompanying docking station.

As a result, the restrictions extend beyond robot vacuums and robotic mops to include robotic lawn mowers, pool-cleaning robots, autonomous transport robots, and many robotic systems used in warehouses, logistics centers, and manufacturing facilities.

Robots that already hold FCC certification may continue to be sold in the United States, and the new rules do not affect devices already in use. However, if the regulation remains unchanged, manufacturers will not be able to import newly developed robot models without special permission. Industry analysts expect that many new robots will either never reach the U. S. market or arrive significantly later than in other countries.