Poland Investigates Blast as Tusk Warns Against Rushing to Blame Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Warsaw would not draw premature conclusions after an unidentified object entered Polish airspace and exploded in the eastern part of the country, while also suggesting that Russia could potentially be involved.

Photo: https://unsplash.com/photos/bXY94mhkgWE by Petra Brýdlová zvyzla, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Explosion

Speaking at an emergency government meeting, Tusk described the incident as serious but stressed that there were no casualties or property damage.

"Let's not jump to conclusions until a thorough investigation has been completed. We want to be 100% certain about exactly what type of projectile was launched," the Polish prime minister said.

F-16 Scrambled After Unidentified Object Detected

During the night of July 30, Russia carried out a large-scale strike against facilities involved in producing weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kyiv, as well as in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Odesa regions.

The Polish Armed Forces reported that at 3:40 a.m. an unidentified object was detected moving westward through Polish airspace. An F-16 fighter jet was dispatched to identify and intercept it. At 3:46 a.m., the object disappeared from radar.

A powerful explosion was later heard in Poland's Lublin Voivodeship. Police responding to the scene discovered a crater between the villages of Tarnawa-Kolonia and Tokary, along with scattered fragments of an unidentified object.

Previous Airspace Incidents

The latest incident follows several previous cases involving objects entering Polish territory.

In November 2022, two missiles landed in the Polish village of Przewodów, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the Ukrainian border. One exploded, killing two people. Polish President Andrzej Duda later suggested the incident had been accidental and that the missile belonged to Ukraine's air defense system. Former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro subsequently confirmed the missile's Ukrainian origin.

In September of last year, Poland's military reported shooting down several drones that had entered the country's airspace. Tusk described them as Russian drones, saying they posed a direct threat. Russia's Defense Ministry responded that no strikes had been planned against targets in Poland and proposed consultations with Warsaw.

Russia Rejects Allegations

Following previous incidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the European Union and NATO regularly accuse Russia of provocations without presenting sufficient evidence. He also stated that Russia is not conducting any hybrid warfare in Europe.

Russia's acting chargé d'affaires in Poland, Andrey Ordash, has also said that Polish authorities have not presented evidence proving the Russian origin of drones shot down over Poland, adding that "Russia has absolutely no interest in any escalation with Poland."

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that its strikes are directed exclusively against military facilities, energy infrastructure, and related targets in Ukraine.