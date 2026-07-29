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China Reportedly Plans Major MANPADS Shipment to Iran

World

China is reportedly planning to supply Iran with a large batch of man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), Reuters reports.

QW-12 MANPADS Army-2022 2022-08-20 2261
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike1979 Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
QW-12 MANPADS Army-2022 2022-08-20 2261

Sources cited by the news agency said the agreement covers the purchase of between 300 and 400 MANPADS, including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missile systems. The equipment is expected to be flown first to Urumqi in western China before being transported through Pakistan to Iran.

The agreement is valued at between $60 million and $70 million. According to Reuters, it represents one of Tehran's largest efforts to reinforce its short-range air defense capabilities since the outbreak of its conflict with the United States and Israel.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the reports of planned arms deliveries to Iran, describing them as "completely groundless."

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