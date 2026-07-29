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U.S. Expands National Security Ban to Include Humanoid and Quadruped Robots

World

The United States has expanded its list of products prohibited from entering the country on national security grounds, adding humanoid and quadruped robots to the restricted category. The decision was announced by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Humanoid robot visualization
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Humanoid robot visualization

The new measures apply to a category described as "advanced robotic devices." The list previously included certain types of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as products manufactured by Huawei and China Telecom.

Security Concerns Drive New Import Restrictions

The restrictions are based on recommendations from a White House working group. According to its findings, foreign-made robotic systems could pose cybersecurity risks and potentially threaten critical infrastructure and the safety of U.S. citizens.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security retain the authority to grant exemptions from the restrictions on a case-by-case basis.

China Criticizes Washington's Decision

Beijing strongly criticized the new measures. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Chinese government opposes what it considers an unjustified expansion of the concept of "national security" to place pressure on Chinese businesses.

According to Mao Ning, protectionist policies do not strengthen the competitiveness of the United States but instead harm American companies and consumers. She added that China will take the necessary measures to protect the interests of its enterprises.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
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