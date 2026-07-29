Trump on Graham's funeral

Donald Trump Tries to Have Fun During Lindsey Graham's Funeral

U.S. President Donald Trump has drawn attention after a video from the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham showed him briefly tapping the late lawmaker's coffin during the farewell ceremony.

Footage shared on social media shows Trump approaching Graham's coffin during the memorial service. As he walked past, the president paused briefly and tapped the top of the coffin twice before continuing through the procession.

The short interaction quickly spread online, where it generated a wide range of reactions from viewers.

Some commentators described Trump's gesture as respectful and symbolic, while others criticized it as overly formal or awkward. The brief moment fueled discussion across social media platforms, with users offering differing interpretations of the president's actions.

The funeral marked another high-profile public appearance for Trump, whose interactions at official ceremonies frequently attract public attention.

Earlier during the memorial service, Trump was seen offering Vice President JD Vance mint candies while mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Senator Graham. That brief exchange also circulated widely on social media.