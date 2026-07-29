Russia Charges Telegram Founder Pavel Durov, Seeks International Arrest

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it has formally charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with aiding terrorist activity as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Authorities also placed him on the international wanted list and said they will seek his extradition.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/techcrunch/21420233640 by TechCrunch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Pavel Durov

FSB Explains Charges Against Durov

According to the FSB, the case stems from Telegram's alleged failure to remove numerous channels, group chats, and bots that Russian authorities claim Ukrainian intelligence services, terrorist groups, and extremist organizations have used to coordinate sabotage, terrorist attacks, cyber fraud, and other criminal activities inside Russia. The agency alleges these activities resulted in multiple deaths and billions of rubles in economic damage.

The FSB also cited Telegram's alleged failure to remove prohibited content from the chatbot DaVinchik, whose web address has been added to Russia's official register of banned websites. Russian authorities said the service contained illegal content, including child sexual abuse material and material prohibited under Russian law.

According to the security service, investigators uncovered what they described as a large-scale recruitment operation that allegedly used the DaVinchik/Leo chatbot. The FSB claims Ukrainian intelligence officers posed as young women, contacted Russian users, established online relationships, and later manipulated or blackmailed them into committing arson attacks, assaults, and other crimes.

Alleged Recruitment Scheme

The FSB said the alleged recruiters initially built romantic relationships with young Russian users through the chatbot. They reportedly sent geolocation pins for supposed meeting places, often near shopping malls or other public facilities, and offered movie tickets, concert tickets, or gifts through phishing links.

Authorities claim that the targets were later contacted by individuals posing as Russian law enforcement officers. According to the FSB, the victims were falsely told that money they had received had financed the Ukrainian military and that the shared geolocation data had been used to plan missile or drone strikes. Investigators allege the suspects then pressured the young users into carrying out arson attacks or assaults through intimidation and psychological manipulation.

The FSB stated that, together with police and the Investigative Committee, authorities have detained 46 DaVinchik users since July 2025. The agency alleges they carried out attacks on law enforcement officers, set fire to transportation, energy, and communications infrastructure, or acted as couriers in fraud schemes on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence services.

According to investigators, those detained range in age from 12 to 22 and were arrested across numerous Russian regions, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Criminal Charges and Possible Penalties

Russian authorities said criminal cases have been opened against the detained individuals on charges including terrorism, sabotage, intentional destruction of property, hooliganism, and attacks on law enforcement officers. Those old enough to face criminal responsibility have already been formally charged and could receive lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

Attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov said the charge of aiding terrorist activity carries penalties of up to life imprisonment under Russian law. He also suggested investigators could bring additional criminal charges against Durov as the investigation progresses.

Zherebenkov added that Russian courts are likely to issue an arrest warrant in absentia, a procedural step that would allow Russia to pursue Durov's extradition through international legal mechanisms, including Interpol.

Telegram Remains in Contact With Russian Authorities

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities remain in contact with Telegram regarding discussions about restoring full access to the messaging platform. However, he noted that Telegram had not shown significant activity in those talks.

Separately, lawmakers from Russia's Communist Party recently appealed to Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, asking the government to reconsider restrictions on foreign messaging platforms, including Telegram.

The lawmakers argued that publicly available information suggests the restrictions have become less effective over time. They also claimed that crimes committed through Telegram have not decreased despite measures targeting the platform and noted that maintaining the restrictions reportedly costs the state tens of billions of rubles.