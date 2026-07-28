Iran and Russia Step Up Contacts After Attack on Iranian Ship in the Caspian Sea

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said Tehran and Moscow remain in close contact following an attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea. According to the ambassador, the defense ministries of both countries, along with their foreign ministries and other government agencies, are coordinating closely on the issue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Iranian flag

"Officials from both countries remain in constant contact, including representatives of the foreign ministries, defense ministries, and other agencies, as cooperation between Iran and Russia spans a wide range of areas," Jalali said.

Iran Protests Attack on Merchant Ship

On July 25, Ukraine reportedly struck an Iranian commercial vessel, causing an explosion on board. Following the incident, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in Tehran and delivered an official diplomatic protest.

Jalali also stated that Iran will continue to provide special transit arrangements for Russian vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Naturally, a special regime applies and will continue to apply to friendly countries," the ambassador said.

He added that Iran and Oman will jointly determine the fees to be charged to vessels from Western countries transiting the strategic waterway.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has always served as the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and will continue to do so.

Trump Signals New Talks on Iran With Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump previously announced that Washington would assume control over security in the Strait of Hormuz as part of a new policy toward Iran.

"We are taking control of the strait and, apparently, we will manage it. We will become the guardians of the strait—perhaps its guardian angels. And we need compensation for doing that," Trump said.

Trump also said the United States and Iran held negotiations on July 12 and reached preliminary understandings, but the talks ultimately stalled after Tehran requested changes to the proposed agreement.

The U.S. president added that he intends to discuss reports alleging Russia supplied Iran with satellite imagery of American military bases during a future conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While acknowledging the reports, Trump said he does not believe the information is accurate.

Earlier, Trump stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Putin had assured him they would not supply weapons to Iran. He said he does not believe either China or Russia is involved in potential arms transfers to Tehran, warning that such actions would have serious consequences if they occurred.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that U.S. intelligence agencies are examining whether Russia may have assisted Iran in conducting strikes against CIA-linked facilities in the Persian Gulf. According to the report, investigators have not reached any final conclusions, although officials cited the effectiveness and apparent precision of the attacks as factors under review.