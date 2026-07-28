Kremlin: The Americans Have Not Abandoned the Ukrainian Track

The United States has continued working on efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, although Washington has recently focused on other international challenges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the scheduled meeting between U. S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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Peskov Says US-Russia Contacts on Ukraine Continue

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said the United States had never stepped away from the Ukraine issue but had shifted attention to what it viewed as more urgent global problems.

"The Americans have not abandoned the Ukrainian track. They simply have much more pressing issues that require attention. As for Ukraine, working-level contacts have continued and are still ongoing," Peskov said.

Commenting on the Trump-Zelensky meeting scheduled for July 28 at the White House, Peskov also said there has been no request for a telephone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"No, there has been no request for a telephone conversation so far," he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that working-level contacts between Russia and the United States have not been interrupted.

Trump and Zelensky Expected to Discuss Peace Proposals

According to CNN, citing a U.S. official, Trump and Zelensky are expected to discuss possible ways to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict during their White House meeting. Roll Call also reported that the meeting appears on the president's official schedule and is set to begin at 4:30 p. m. Moscow time on July 28.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a White House source, reported that Trump and his team remain determined to play a constructive role in efforts to end the conflict and that the U. S. president is optimistic about the prospects for a settlement.

Reports of Air Truce Proposal and Russia's Position

On July 25, Reuters, citing an informed source, reported that Washington and Kyiv were discussing a proposed "air truce" that would halt aerial strikes. According to the report, the proposal could be presented to Russia as part of a new package of peace initiatives. The Kremlin urged caution, describing the reports as media speculation until official information becomes available.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said Moscow is prepared to end the conflict through peaceful negotiations if what Russia describes as the root causes of the conflict are addressed. He has also maintained that Ukrainian forces must fully withdraw from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Following the U.S. military operation against Iran, Peskov said Washington had taken on additional international responsibilities but saw no indication that the United States intended to withdraw from diplomatic efforts related to Ukraine.

In mid-June, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding that envisioned a ceasefire, although hostilities resumed shortly afterward. More recently, The New York Times and Axios reported that Trump decided to halt further strikes on Iran, ending a series of daily attacks that had lasted for more than a week.