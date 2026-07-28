White House Says It's Time to End the War Ahead of Zelensky Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet on July 28 for talks expected to focus on possible paths toward ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. Officials say resolving the conflict will be the central topic of the meeting.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mark lindamood, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ White House

White House Says It Is Time to End the War

A White House representative said the meeting will center on resolving differences between Moscow and Kyiv.

"It is time to end the war."

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he believes the conflict could end before the conclusion of his current presidential term in 2029.

"I think so," Trump said when asked whether the war could be resolved before then.

Trump added that he had expected progress to come sooner, noting that he maintains good working relationships with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky Says Several Peace Proposals Are on the Table

On July 23, Zelensky said the United States had presented several proposals aimed at ending the conflict and that they would be discussed during his meeting with Trump.

He also said Ukraine and Russia could begin negotiations this winter. However, he warned that if talks fail to materialize, the conflict could enter a new phase of escalation.

Lavrov and Rubio Discuss Conflict in Manila

The upcoming presidential meeting follows talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 23 during ASEAN events in Manila.

Their 35-minute meeting focused on the conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov outlined Russia's assessment of the situation along the front line and argued that continued Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were unacceptable. He also said European governments were pursuing policies intended to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia while reaffirming Moscow's readiness to pursue a political and diplomatic settlement.

Kremlin Reiterates Its Position

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's proposals for resolving the conflict have already been presented by President Vladimir Putin.

"All of Russia's proposals have already been presented by President Putin, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The authorities in Kyiv know very well what needs to be done," Peskov said.

Peskov also stated that, given Kyiv's current position, freezing the conflict is not a viable option from Moscow's perspective.